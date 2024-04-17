Iran navy escorting Iranian commercial ships to the Red Sea, commander says

Iran's navy is escorting Iranian commercial ships to the Red Sea, Naval Commander Shahram Irani said on Wednesday according to Iran-associated semi-official Tasnim news agency.
