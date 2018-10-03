03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
According to a study by Ron Bina Actuaries using data from Clal insurance, probability of accidents fell 28 percent from 2000 until 2011.
By NIV ELIS
Analysis: All markets are cyclical. However, “safety” will be a silent partner in real-estate deals for some time.
By ABE SCHEAR
Workers call labor dispute after threats by transportation minister
By AMIRAM BARKAT / GLOBES
While the US debates firearm regulations, two Israeli army veterans have developed a patented cartridge to prevent firearm accidents.
By GLOBES/URIEL HERMAN
Government approves a plan to finance the mandatory installation of new safety systems in heavy vehicles.
By SHARON UDASIN
While the economy is certainly important, Israel is not a mere side note or footnote.
By EARL COX
Tandis que le spectre d’une présence permanente de l’Iran en Syrie se précise,
Netanyahou tente de remettre la République islamique en tête de l’agenda international
By HERB KEINON
Peretz instructed his office to complete the proceedings involved with making air quality standards.
The Transportation Ministry shuts down vehicle licensing institutions in Eilat and Be’er Tuviya as a result of serious safety deficiencies in both units.
National Road Safety Authority report says sufficient measures do not exist for cyclists taking intercity highway on weekends.
Road Safety Authority publishes guidelines for handling dangerous driving scenarios.
Two Volkswagen vans are taking to the country’s farms to provide health and safety training for those who till the land.
Drivers with limited 'Useful Field of View' should avoid in-car distractions, study says.
By WOLTERS KLUWER HEALTH: LIPPINCOTT WILLIAMS & WI
Second tragedy in nine years points up sub-standard facilities, safety deficiencies.
By ROB L. WAGNER / THE MEDIA LINE
With the stores full of Purim costumes, toy guns and food packages when the happy festival is observed next week, parents may be unaware that some Purim items could endanger their children.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Preparing for a safe and celebratory holiday doesn't have to be stressful.
Most countries have state bodies that set standards, supervise and warn the public.
Any injury from caps or burning costumes should be washed in cool water and bandaged until the victim can receive medical attention.
Three out of five children taken to the hospital for burn treatment are hurt by boiling water or other liquids.
The study defined the interactions between the human factor and technical factors in crane accidents.
The study was conducted at BGU’s virtual-environment simulation laboratory, one of the world’s most sophisticated traffic-research facilities.
In the event of poisoning, call Magen David Adom immediately at 101.
The state Institute for Safety and Hygiene urges parents whose children go on foot to a new school to make a “dry run” with them before classes begin so they learn the safest way to get there.
Removal of brain protein could alleviate some symptoms, extend life for affected children.
The nurses will teach parents in individual and group sessions, Beterem said.
Dovid White is the first chiropractor – and first haredi-born medical professional – to be recruited by the Israel Defense Forces.
Dates are a rich source of fiber, they attach themselves to harmful, oxygen-free radicals and remove them from the body.
Medical Centers across Israel have issued advisories on how to keep Purim a safe and happy holiday.
Safety authorities urge parents to keep a close eye on children during Hanukka to avoid burns from lit candles and boiling oil.
Only 14 children were killed in July and August, significantly lower than last year, though all were tragic and preventable.
Parents should not take it for granted that a lifeguard will be there, National Center for Child Safety and Health says.
Child safety group says many parents show “excessive confidence” but 96% don't know what age child can be left alone.
Hospital emergency rooms get 3.5 times as many burn cases before and during Purim than during the rest of the year.
The rescue and evacuation organization launches a course for Arab women on home safety, accident prevention and after-care.
The rate of sudden unexpected infant deaths (SUIDs) due to unsafe sleep habits has continued to climb.
By UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN HEALTH SYSTEM
A new Poll on Children’s Health shows that many parents turn their child’s seat to face forward before the recomnded age of two.
Last year, 50 kids met their deaths in summertime accidents; 8-10, 14-18-year-old boys are most at risk of injury and death.
Beterem warns that 40% of young children injured in playgrounds had no proper adult supervision.
Magen David Adom has organized 1,500 teenagers around the country collecting food for needy families for the 10th year in a row.
Health Ministry gives tips for surviving Rosh Hashana followed by Shabbat, like leave the fish cleaning to the experts.
SayVU is an innovative application that allows users to send a distress signal to an emergency call center even when their phones are locked.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Waze, the Google-owned traffic-fighting navigation app, recently introduced a new safety feature for parents to ensure that they don't leave a sleeping child or pet in the car on a hot day.
Road safety commercials on the radio imply that most traffic accidents are caused by drivers who are too busy fiddling with their smartphones to pay attention to what’s happening on the road.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
In Israel, crosswalks are based on an honor system that’s not quite black and white.
By ZIONA GREENWALD
Former Bostonian Dr. Alan Marcus has developed a groundbreaking system to aid emergency response in times of crisis.
By MAXINE LIPTZEN DOROT
While the reason was valid – to protect the public from terrorist acts such as car rammings – the thinking was faulty.
Although the Versailles wedding hall collapse of 2001 seems far behind us, the tragedy remains etched in Jerusalem’s psyche. What – if anything – has changed for the better?
By PEGGY CIDOR
As terror in Jerusalem escalates, take time to invest in coping strategies for yourself and your family.
By DR. BATYA L. LUDMAN
Neither police nor municipality is able to provide satisfactory answers to attack victims or ‘In Jerusalem’ about safety of the city’s parks.
As of next fall, students in America’s largest university system will once again have the opportunity to study abroad in Israel.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
In Israel, there are thousands of children who get burned each year; 59% of burns are inflicted on children under the age of 14 and 46% on children four and younger.
By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
Police patrols will focus on preventing terrorist attacks and cracking down on drunk driving.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
This comes after undergoing chemotherapy last year.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
With summer upon us, funding and manpower are still lacking to reduce pollution dumped into the sea, but there is also some good news.
By SIGAL BEN DAVID
The three missing young men were swept away while floating on inflatable mattresses in the water.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
32 people killed in construction accidents this year • Odeh: The gov’t has abandoned worker safety.
By LAHAV HARKOV
According to the Education Ministry, only 50 of the 290 Arab high schools in Israel host a traffic safety program.
By UDI SHAHAM
During the twelve weeks of swimming season so far, lifeguards have worked shorter hours due to sanctions.
The idea of the new regulations is to deter participation in actions which lead to violent crimes in order to stop those crimes themselves.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
According to the findings of the report on personal security, men felt more secure than women across all age groups.
Twenty-five pupils were killed, 204 were severely injured and the rest were lightly wounded.
For the past three years, roadway fatalities have steadily risen and now the Knesset is looking to stop the trend.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
MK says proposed change will ensure that responsibility be managed by a professional body whose sole function is to handle road safety.
After donning the vest in front of the camera, Lachover was stabbed, and the knife penetrated the vest, injuring him lightly.
Every year, hospitals treat young people injured by incidents on the holiday.
Terror threat to Israelis in Africa has risen, travel advisory says.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Active safety systems
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
"Why on earth should learning to drive an automatic car take 28 lessons?!"
By SHIRLEY ZAUER
The Carmel Mountain fire reveals the flaws in Israeli society – and what can be done.
By EETTA PRINCE-GIBSON
Health authorities and Israel Standards Institution urge parents to ensure that costumes purchased are safe for all ages.
Steps to avoid accidents and set a good example for children and teens while driving.
By BATYA L. LUDMAN
Israel has adapted to cope with the various security threats it has faced, putting the safety of its army and citizens first no matter the cost.
By JUSTUS REID WEINER AND ZACK PYZER
They offer great entertainment, but are they safe?
Be advised of new safety standards for children riding in cars.
"Netanya should plant fewer flowers and use the money to take better care of public facilities, for the health and hygiene of its citizens and visitors."
By SARAH HERSHENSON
Observatory NGO says peaceful protesters attacked; Damascus reaffirms commitment to League monitors' safety.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
As UN begins its Decade of Road Safety, region has its work cut out for it; road deaths in Middle East occur twice as often as in US.
By DAVID ROSENBERG / THE MEDIA LINE
“Urban Safety Patrol” pilot program launched in 25 local authorities, with goal of halving fatalities in urban areas by 2018.
The National Road Safety Authority composes NIS 12m. project to create safer environment for arrival of children to schools.
500 Israeli children are taken to hospital emergency rooms each day.
74% of the Israeli public feels a high sense of personal security, placing Israel fourth out of OECD countries surveyed.
Child welfare NGO says better information-sharing could help solve cases – and prevent new ones.
By RUTH EGLASH
Overall, fewer children injured in road bicycle accidents in first half of 2011 than same period the previous year; Or Yarok slams helmet law.
By MICHAEL OMER-MAN
Separate incidents left a 14-year-old girl seriously injured in Pardes Hanna and two teenagers wounded in Haifa.
Partial opening delayed for 10 days due to a decision from the int'l safety team that the control system was not ready.
Aviation authority head vows to regain Category 1 FAA ranking after ‘complete failure on all parameters.’
By RON FRIEDMAN
‘I can only try to be on the side of the good by doing what’s good,' says Inbar Azrak.
By BARBARA SOFER
There seems to be a policy of ignoring safety rules and a lack of enforcing regulations and ensuring that people who violate them are punished.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Speed kills. So do poor training, lax enforcement, lenient sentences and officials who spin their wheels when it comes to traffic safety.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
The 46-victim increase in road deaths from 2014 to 2015 was greater than the number of Israelis murdered by terrorists over the past few months.
"Over the past few years there has been a gradual rise in the number of road deaths in Israel."
One year after the murders of teenagers Gil-Ad Shaer, Naftali Fraenkel and Eyal Yifrach at a hitchhiking post in Gush Etzion, the author reflects on the changing norm of hitchhiking.
By BRIAN BLUM
Barbara Sofer discusses the safety of children and the sexual abuse epidemic that has suddenly come over the world.