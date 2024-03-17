Rejoicing in the shadow of war: Keep children safe during Purim events

Purim is probably the most enjoyable Jewish festival for children, but only if they are careless and unsupervised by adults.

it can also be the most dangerous. The danger of fire from flammable costumes that also obstruct vision while they cross the street, eye and body injuries from exposure to explosives and fireworks, and back and neck pain due to ill-fitting costumes are just some of the dangers lurking amidst the joy mixed with sorrow following during the Gaza war.

There are also ergonomic risks in wearing heavy costumes that could lead to a significant load on the back or neck. Tight or cumbersome costumes will cause walking limitations, resulting in increased muscular effort in the lower limbs, with stress on the ankle, hip, or lower back joints.

Loose, oversized footwear, for example, hinders weight distribution and walking. Large, cumbersome gloves disrupt the sense of touch. Heat stress can develop when appearing in a thick costume covering the entire body, including the head. Various accessories such as swords, belts, or arm ornaments can create pressure points during movement.

The Israel Institution for Occupational Safety and Health (IIOSH) offers safety guidelines that every parent must know for the upcoming holiday.

Avoid using any type of explosives - for the kids and soldiers

Absolutely refrain from using firecrackers, explosives, and pyrotechnic materials, rockets, and fireworks, The use of detonating crackers by children is extremely dangerous and illegal. In the past, those attempting to use detonating crackers have suffered severe injuries, and many children are rushed to hospital emergency rooms before and during Purim. Importantly, some of the returning soldiers are experiencing PTSD, and the loud noises that these types of explosives generate can trigger their trauma and cause these soldiers great distress

Buy costumes only if they have been approved by the Israel Standards Institution and marked as compliant on the attached label. The label should include the manufacturer and importer details and clear warning instructions in Hebrew, such as: “Tested according to Israeli Standard 562. Keep away from fire. It is important to know that washing a costume removes its fire resistance.”

When making your own costume, avoid using flammable materials such as synthetic fabric, paper, cardboard, cotton wool, and plastic sheets. If the costume is heavy, consider replacing some components with lightweight materials or dispersing the costume’s weight more conveniently. It is recommended to limit the weight of a costume to no more than 25% of a person’s weight. A disabled child is seen wearing a custom batman costume incorporating the wheelchair as a batmobile ahead of Purim. (credit: JORDAN POLEVOY)

Ensure that masks do not obstruct vision, allow free breathing, and don’t interfere with or hinder movement. Do not cross roads with a mask to maintain a wide field of vision.

Avoid costumes with ropes, cords, and strings longer than 20 centimeters so they don’t entangle around the neck and cause choking. Make sure that body and face painting is done only with makeup colors that don’t block skin pores and don’t cause allergic reactions upon contact.

For costumes worn by toddlers, ensure they don’t include small accessories that can detach and be swallowed. Accessories like swords, knives, and the like should be made of soft materials that can’t injure the users.

As for general behavior guidelines for Purim events:

When organizing a Purim event, consider the expected number of participants and allocate a sufficiently large space to prevent dangerous overcrowding, facilitate access, and entry into a protected area.

Don’t hang decorations on lights and electrical accessories. Ensure clear and marked escape routes. Don’t block passages or lock doors. Provide suitable fire extinguishing equipment, such as extinguishing blankets. Make sure you have first-aid equipment on hand and people trained in first-aid nearby.

Labor and Social Affairs Minister Yoav Ben Zur said, “This year, we celebrate the Purim holiday in the shadow of war – joy mingled with sorrow – a time when our hearts and thoughts are with the soldiers who sacrifice themselves on the front lines for the security of Israel, and our captives who are still held by Hamas. We all hope for better days ahead.”

IIOSH director-general Dr. Miki Winkler concluded that protecting children, youth, and workers from potential dangers during Purim events should be a top priority. Parents must be vigilant and educate themselves and their children about the various risks associated with the holiday.”