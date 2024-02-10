Finnish Airline will start weighing people before flights

The airline Finnair has launched a project at the Helsinki airport in which passengers will voluntarily undergo weighing before boarding their flight, in order to allow the airline to refine the instructions for its passengers, US media reported. Passengers will be weighed anonymously along with their carry-on luggage.

The pilot began on Monday, and by Thursday morning 800 volunteers had already participated, the company's spokesperson said, adding that the airline was "pleasantly surprised by the number of volunteers.

We provided the survey to Finnair customers through our social media channels and our mobile app, and the first volunteers proactively asked to take part even before the equipment was installed," she said. They plan to weigh 1,200 passengers in the winter season, and more towards the summer.

Weight of plane calculations

Airlines calculate the weight of planes before every takeoff. The weight includes the weight of everyone on board, as well as hand luggage and luggage in the belly of the plane, and things like catering and water tanks on board.

The weight of the plane can affect where passengers can sit, and in some cases even how many passengers are allowed on board, and how much luggage can fit in the hold. Every plane you fly has a set maximum weight for safe take off. Illustrative image of an airplane. (credit: PXHERE)

Usually, airlines calculate the weight of the passengers by assuming their weight. Airlines have designated weights for adult male, female and child passengers in both the summer and the winter seasons. Weighing the passengers is a more accurate method of calculating the weight of the aircraft. Taking this step is an effort to heighten safety measures for passengers.

The weight of the plane impacts a number of factors of the flight. If the plane is heavier, the take off time on the runway increases. In addition, improperly loaded cargo or too many people sitting in one area of the plane can cause a plan to crash or can cause the plane to lose its center of gravity. Taking accurate weight measurements can increase passenger safety on flights.