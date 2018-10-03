03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The peace-talks simulation was the culmination of a course in peace mediation and conflict resolution that the students have taken over the past few months.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Students who came to the West Bank to study Arabic claim they were mistreated by Israeli security at the airport.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
A breakdown of some of the major sticking points in the emotion-packed dispute that has taken American institutions of higher education by storm.
By DANIA TANUR
The students did not coordinate their visit with the IDF and were subsequently attacked by Palestinian Authority forces and local Palestinians. Five of the students were later arrested.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Based on a true story, JEST’s latest production deals with a lesson audiences may not soon forget.
By RUTH BELOFF
By REUTERS
Five-week competition seeks to recruit young entrepreneurs to the difficult challenge of improving the lives of Israel's seniors.
By GLOBES/IDAN RABI
On Saturday, Christian protesters staged demonstration outside house of Finance Minister Kahlon in Haifa demanding he find money to restore previous levels of funding.
By JEREMY SHARON
Israel study abroad an expanding option for high
school students.
By LISE STERN/JNS.ORG
“Students have been at the forefront of every revolution in recent history,” says Benstein.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The handbook aims to “help demystify the systems of power behind the University.”
By DANIELLE ZIRI
The resolution's purpose was to send a strong signal to growing anti-Zionist and antisemitic tendencies in Frankfurt.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
High grades and SATs don't excuse racism.
By ARIANE MANDELL
Whether the motive to support Israel is religious, political or just an emotional affinity, it is clear that Israel has many young, promising, passionate and dedicated friends in the Netherlands.
By SHARON AHARONI
"I can see now...how my words could have been interpreted as reference to an anti-Semitic stereotype, one that I was entirely unaware of prior to the publication of this article," the student wrote.
By JTA
Project to incorporate a service component excavating Jewish tombstones in Poland.
By SAM SOKOL
30 students construct "entirely energy self-sufficient" house for international competition in China.
By SHARON UDASIN
About 180 students from the ORT school in Buenos Aires planted trees in Nahshon Forest as part of their participation in the March of the Living, which began in Poland’s regions of death and concluded with the creation of new life in Israel.
By KKL-JNF STAFF
The project’s goal was to bring youngsters and adults closer to the worlds of science and engineering and expose the Technion to the general public through action, creativity and advanced technology.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Linda Adams-Troy and Sylvan Adams, the daughter and son of 97-year-old Marcel Adams who founded of the fellowship program, will present the fellowships on behalf of their father.
About a fifth of female students and 28.5 percent of male students reported having gotten drunk in 2015.
Student Association demands that ministry push through amendment to legislation to change the situation.
Starting this academic year, incoming Yeshiva University freshmen majoring in Electrical Engineering can now complete their last two years of studies in Israel at the Tel Aviv University.
By SARAH LEVI
Identifying and changing realities for Israel’s dyslexic children.
By SHOSHANNA KEATS-JASKOLL
Many in Israel are concerned that postdoctoral scholars will remain abroad rather than return to Israel.
By LIOR LEHRS
"We truly believe we can have a real social impact on this neighborhood and help create a stronger community here."
By ORRI J. AVRAHAM
At one of capital’s hottest start-ups, a platform caters to the needs of the prospective global grad student.
A delegation of Italian women discover the real spirit of Jerusalem.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
Hebrew University student activists take up the banner to conserve Mitzpe Neftoah, a major city green lung.
"Daydream" at the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design.
By JOSH DELL
The new Jerusalem Media Syndrome project is rebranding the Holy City as a first-rate destination for international students.
As a global network, HUJIconnect.com is intended to intensify and empower the alumni community’s social professional network.
By TAMARA UNGAR
For now, the assistants at the preschool afternoon programs are not being allowed to work in July – unlike the teachers, who receive extra payment for that month
By PEGGY CIDOR
Student survivors of the attack, as well as their teachers and parents faced off with Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson and Rep. Ted Deutch as well as NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch.
“The first time it happened, I could tweet and say sorry,” she said. “But the second time… it’s unacceptable."
JNF Campus Fellows program spotlights the awesome things about Israel.
By STEVE LINDE
A group of high school exchange students slated to arrive in Jewish state tomorrow.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
The education minister aims to double the number of students registering for preparatory frameworks for the IDF.
Anyone wishing to influence its morality should join these units and do their part": Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eisenkot.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The students called on other youth to question and refuse enlistment in the IDF.
Education Minister Naftali Bennett announced that there is still a lot of work to be done, particularly in the ministry’s ongoing effort of ‘closing the gaps’ within the Arab school system.
Figures show new recruits less motivated to serve in combat positions.
The ministry hopes to increase the current number of gifted pupils from 16,000 to 18,200 over the course of five years
“The system is in a state of stagnation and must undergo a comprehensive reevaluation, otherwise the trend will continue.''
Survey shows monthly expenses are over NIS 5,000, although the average income for students is under NIS 4,000.
After an objection by Hillel International, the ministry froze the plan for the database.
The ministry opened its doors for kids and their parents.
By HERB KEINON
From beaches to high-tech expertise, Israel's institutions of higher education offer Chinese students a package they can't resist.
Bennett received the draft of the code last week, and it will be brought the Council for Higher Education for approval.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Teachers are trying to create worthy deterrence and are seeking to pass new legislation that would make attacking a teacher a criminal offense.
Some 220,000 students in the 11th and 12th grades are expected to take the matriculation exams across a wide variety of subjects.
"A powerful, breathtaking experience."
“The results of the exams emphasize the need for minimizing gaps in education in Israel,” Education Minister Naftali Bennett said in reaction to the results.
The German students, who had arrived in Israel two days before were still adapting to their surroundings and the presentation at Umm-al-Hiran appeared to unsettle them.
Initially, the strike was intended to last only one day, but Batito said Sunday that if no resolution were found by Tuesday evening, it would extend into Wednesday.
"In order to counter BDS most effectively, you have to reclaim the narrative of liberalism," says expert.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
“In an unclear manner, you decided that your authority is above the authority of the Council for Higher Education,” Gilad Erditi, head of the National Union of Israeli Students wrote in the letter.
The new plan, which includes a NIS 6 million increase, allows for nearly all cultural events in Israel to be subsidized by the Education Ministry and will include some 800,000 pupils.
Vast majority of students support decriminalization of the drug.
By BEN HARTMAN
Meitzav test shows academic achievement gaps between Hebrew-speaking and Arabic-speaking students.
Union chairman: Don’t give into ‘coalition extortion.’
Thirteen academics from several leading universities in the UK participated in a conference over the course of the weekend on quantitative studies of conflict in international relations.
Some secular Israelis are embracing the Talmud as a source of wisdom and culture, not as a religious text.
By ANDREW FRIEDMAN
By a narrow vote, the students voted to approach the administration about divesting from companies with IDF connections.
From Haredi art galleries to why it's good to be a student in the capital.
Under the auspices of the Industry, Trade and Labor Ministry, the Ma’agalim Foundation assists those approaching retirement to launch a brand-new career so that they can continue to earn a living
By JOSH HASTEN
A group of Jewish and African American college students decide to come to Israel to help deepen black and Jewish relations back on campus.
Educators from Israel and N. America are working together to create a language for teaching about Israel in a way that will make it integral to Jewish identity.
By DAVID BREAKSTONE
Others use Facebook to convey their ideas or opinions, sometimes manifesting long-winded “political post rants” that can turn into heated debates between strangers behind their own computer screens.
By NICOLE BAUKE
Fresh.Fund is banking on Jerusalem’s students.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
The Institute of Youth Leaders from Overseas celebrates 70 years.
By WENDY BLUMFIELD
In return for free tuition and low rent, members of Ayalim student villages
volunteer their time to transform Negev and Galilee communities.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN/WWW.ISRAEL21C.ORG
Yacimovich: Grim findings are "direct result of severe cuts through the Netanyahu decade."
Shai Piron expands project to add additional 500 schools to project which covers nine subjects, involves budget of NIS 35 m.
Chief mathematics inspector becomes target of phone threats; Piron condemns "violent behavior."
About 73% of students work during academic year, according to a survey released by the National Union of Israel Students.
Ministry looks to give students immediate feedback on their exams and help others preparing for tests in revision process.
Dr. Mousa, the Arab to hold position as head of Education Ministry's language department, dismissed 'unexpectedly.'
President Peres presides over launch of Technion Sparks program.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Director joins Oprah, Clooney in funding upcoming rally; Gal Gadot, Barbra Streisand, Mayim Bialik speak out in favor.
By AMY SPIRO
How Israeli-Arab students are changing the face of Israeli society.
By KENNETH BANDLER
Taking steps to improve Israel's education system.
By AMNON ELDAR
On an average day an individual cannot scroll through their twitter feed without seeing some controversy brewing on campus.
By MATT HELFAND
Freedom of speech is something that our Jewish students can no longer take for granted.
By BRENDA KATTEN
Regarding the claim of difficulties integrating into regular workplace environments, it seems that the number of employees at leading companies such as Intel, where many of our haredi graduates work today, entirely disproves this claim.
By STUART HERSHKOWITZ
Those who actually read the studies, however, can find sentences such as “no significant differences in employment have been found between those who studied three, four and five units of math.
By LIAT BEN-DAVID
Dilemma: Touch can be integral to teaching; Israeli policy calls to refrain from touch in schools.
By RICHARD L. CURWIN
While the anti-Semites pitched their usual lies, distortions during IAW, an inspiring new leadership in Cape Town pitched a tent, preached peace.
By DAVID E. KAPLAN
Participants of ‘Darkaynu’ post-high school program may have special needs, not needy; full participants this Seder.
By BARBARA SOFER