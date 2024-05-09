TAU Alumni Organization presents SummerTech Course for teens

The Tel Aviv University Alumni Organization and the Tel Aviv University NextGen Leadership Global Community, in collaboration with Tel Aviv University and the 8200 Alumni Association, announces SummerTech, a five-day course for teens grades 10 through 12, that will be held July 14-July 18, 2024, on the Tel Aviv University campus.

The SummerTech Course offers collaboration with industry experts and educators and a curriculum focusing on technology, innovation, and leadership. Topics covered will include Space, Revolutions, memory, AI, environment and sustainability, life science, medicine, entrepreneurship, proof of concept, elevator pitch, storytelling, case study, presentation, and demo day.

The goals of the program are understanding the unique characteristics of academics and entrepreneurship, learning to make an impact on the world, understanding topics in the academic world, and unfolding complexities and challenges from the academic and entrepreneurship arenas.

The program will include five full days of class studies and workshops from 09:00 – 17:00. Lunch and refreshments will be provided. The cost of the program is $650 per person. Registration is open until May 31,

For further information and registration, contact Adva Oren, Tel Aviv University NextGen Leadership Global Community Manager, at advao@tauex.tau.ac.il.