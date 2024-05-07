‘Shut it down’: Pro-Palestinian protesters target Met Gala, NYPD make arrests

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marched near the Met Gala in New York on Monday night, according to multiple international media reports.

Banging drums and chanting “free Palestine,” the demonstrators paraded through Madison Avenue, only one block east of the gala venue, according to the Independent.

Traffic through Madison Avenue was blocked off by the demonstrators, according to CBS News. The protesters reportedly chanted “Shut it down.”

Several protesters were reportedly arrested, by the New York Police Department, while marching through Central Park.

Hunter College protesters

Many of the protesters originated from Hunter College, according to CBS News. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest near the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024 (credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

Students from the college will now be transitioning to online classes over concerns related to the protests, according to the source.

"I didn't even know that the protest was going to be happening today," sophomore Hannah Miller told CBS. "So this is my last class for the day."