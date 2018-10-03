03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The hiring comes amid a good mood in the industry with exits totaling hundreds of millions of dollars.
By TZAHI HOFFMAN / GLOBES
Israel Electric Corporation, Teva Pharmaceuticals, HP Israel and Microsoft Israel trail Intel Israel, who leads annual survey for 5th straight year.
By JOHN BENZAQUEN
Survey examines the public’s intentions to buy a home in the next three months and its perceptions about home prices.
By EREZ WOLLBERG AND ORI CHUDY
Gender salary gap widens in 2009; household income down 1.2%
By SHARON WROBEL
By D"ASH TEAM
Peace Index poll finds a majority of Israelis want a return to peace talks, but even larger number doubts their chances of success.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The last study of this kind led to appointment of first EU antisemitism czar.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Poll: 71% disagree with decision to apologize over flotilla raid; more Israeli-Arabs than Jews think Erdogan driven by anti-Semitism.
By HERB KEINON
59% agree intifada is justified if political stalemate continues; three quarters want Arab leaders to refocus on domestic issues.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Poll finds nearly a quarter of Israelis are against accepting input from American Jewry on religious issues.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Discussing Yisrael Beytenu-Likud merger, FM says deal agreed on 2 months ago; early poll shows 9-seat loss for united party.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND LAHAV HARKOV
Joint list would win 33 mandates, according to flash poll following unification announcement; Left-Right blocs take 60 each.
Yacimovich says she wants the election to focus on new issues; ruling coalition would grow, according to surveys.
New poll puts public trust in the prime minister at a 10-year high of 56%; Mofaz: This anarchy needs to stop.
Survey finds majority of Israelis think Obama is "friendly" toward Israel but are warmer toward the Republican candidate.
54% call US president’s policies pro-Israel, 19% say they were more pro- Palestinian; Likud would gain 32 seats, Labor 26 if elections held now.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
BBC poll asks 20,000 people in 19 countries if they support independent Palestine; 49% of responders say yes, 21% say no, 30% not sure.
Almost twice as many prefer Netanyahu over Livni, according to survey, despite drop in satisfaction with current PM.
Exclusive: Survey, taken on eve of Carmel fire, puts Netanyahu 10 points ahead of Livni as preferred prime minister.
Even before Carmel blaze, Shas leader ranked bottom of 'Jerusalem Post'/Smith Consulting survey; Kahlon, Erdan, Steinitz rank highest.
Mal financés, victimes de l’hyperpersonnalisation et des médias sociaux, les partis politiques se trouvent considérablement affaiblis
By ELLI WOHLGELERNTER
ComScore survey shows Israelis spent about 11 hours per month on average on Facebook, Twitter and other social networks.
By YOSSI NISSAN/GLOBES
Health Ministry survey shows many Jewish and Arab mothers fail to heed public health recommendations.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Study examines associations between TV viewing, eating by school children.
By AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION (AMA)
Are we satisfied with our work-life balance?
By YAIR ASSAF-SHAPIRA
A new survey reveals some surprising facts about Jerusalem residents.
Much has been written about the importance of a good night’s sleep. Most studies recommend 7-8 hours.
By AVIEL YELINEK
This survey focuses on the stress and worry respondents feel in their daily lives, during the 12 months preceding the survey.
The 2009 Social Survey reveals that Jerusalem’s residents are more content with life than the population of Israel’s other major cities.
“The first time it happened, I could tweet and say sorry,” she said. “But the second time… it’s unacceptable."
By JTA
91 percent of college students think Iran either has problems with human rights or is one of worst violators of human rights, survey finds.
By JORDANA HORN, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
ECA International survey places Tel Aviv and Jerusalem in the top fifty, ahead of all other Middle-Eastern cities; Tokyo ranks number one.
Associated Press-GfK Survey shows 45% persuadable voters prefer district's Republican congressional candidate, 38% pick Democratic.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
According to a poll by the American Jewish Committee (AJC), US Jewry is increasingly concerned over a number of White House policies.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Over 75% of those polled in 11 EU countries say they approve of Obama's handling of int'l policies, compared with just over half of Americans.
November: See how our panel ranks the possible 2012 US presidential candidates one year before the election.
By THE ISRAEL FACTOR
December: The panel's prediction for the Jewish vote in 2012 feel about the Tea Party? What will be the Obama's administration next move?
70% of Israelis do not forgive, 7% unsure; Center for Academic Studies notes that the older the respondents, the more they agreed to forgive.
Most Israelis think a freeze is acceptable in exchange for aid; 68% do not think the freeze will lead to renewed peace talks.
Survey finds most Jews and Arabs in Israel support negotiations, but Jews rank peace deal only as second most urgent issue in Israel.
By MICHAL TOIBA
Survey finds public not so bothered about growing number of IDF commanders and officers who stem from the national-religious camp.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Survey shows most of population doesn't drink straight from tap.
By EHUD ZION WALDOKS
Poll: 63% of Palestinians claim victory in flotilla raid.
By YONI COHEN
Findings by recent Ma’agar Mohot survey show little discussed risk factors in Journalism.
By JACOB BATIST
Study shows 47% believe bureaucracy and “machers” are the primary sources of corruption.
By RON FRIEDMAN
Huge majority against forced plan to divide J'lem, cede Jordan Valley.
While members of Knesset represent Israel's diverse society, they're still seen as self-interested and ineffectual by the public.
Some 53% of all Jewish respondents agreed with the statement that “the religious population is gradually taking control of the state.”
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
“The bottom line is there is more identification with Israel than with a possible Palestinian state,” said one of the survey's directors.
By BEN LYNFIELD
More than two-thirds of respondents also said that they felt that the schoolteachers were not adequate role models.
By SARAH LEVI
Is the protest movement dead, or does it have a future?
By DAHLIA SCHEINDLIN
As circumstances change and as the status quo becomes untenable, the question rises: Is this the right leadership for the times?
A far cry from the thinly-veiled dictatorship that Egypt, Israel's democracy is at best unevenly distributed; and if current trends continue, more protests may yet appear.
By the numbers: When a woman accuses a man for sexual harassment, who is more likely to be hurt as a result?
A new survey shows that less than half of Jewish Israelis choose to preserve the right to criticize the government
By DAHILA SCHEINDLIN
Age-old stereotypes about Jews, money and power still remain, a nationwide poll conducted by the Anti-Defamation League shows.
Jews Down Under urged to identify as "Jewish" in compulsory national survey, despite religion not being specifically listed on forms.
By ELANA KIRSH
Massuah Institute for Holocaust Studies poll finds 67% of teens aged 15 to 18 believe the Jewish state should help foreigners fleeing persecution.
Exclusive video: Explore the hundreds of social entrepreneurs that have revived, re-inspired and re-engaged the European Jewish community.
By LEADEL.NET
Brandeis University survey shows most believe flotilla incident was provoked, not Israel’s fault; 75% feel "caring about Israel is an important part of being a Jew"
As a new survey makes clear, this divide is becoming a threat that Israel can no longer afford to ignore.
By EVELYN GORDON
Only 40 percent of Gutman SCenter Survey sample stated they observe religious tradition meticulously or to great extent.
By MARTIN LASKIN
Under Barak's leadership, Labor's supporters defecting to other parties; Meretz likely main beneficiary of Labor decline.
By THE JERUSALEM POST AND SMITH CONSULTING
Thirty cabinet members receive low performance scores; view complete data from 'The Jerusalem Post' poll.
Arab American Institute Foundation survey finds that Arabs do not support US intervention in Syria, despite disillusionment with Assad.
By REBECCA ANNA STOIL
Harvard survey shows one third of Arab bloggers have bean threatened for their opinions, one fifth reported on-line accounts have been hacked.
By DAVID E. MILLER / THE MEDIA LINE
Most Gazans seek widespread demonstrations against Hamas; Palestinians don't think Mideast protests will bring statehood.
Poll: 56% of Gazans, 53% of W. Bank Palestinians view Hamas negatively; 60% accept two-state solution but as step towards one-state solution.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER
We will never recognize Israel as a Jewish state, reiterates Fatah spokesman Ahmed Assaf.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Over half of Israelis believe that the government should change the law stating that the public sector’s mandatory retirement age is 67 years old.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
68% of people who knew someone who had been sexually abused never reported the case to authorities; 42% occurred in workplace.
Survey released by Hiddush shows Israel ranks among the bottom 23% that includes: Iran, Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan.
By JEREMY SHARON
Survey released by civil rights group shows Israel ranks among the bottom 23% that includes: Iran, Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan.
Survey finds that some 2/3 of public believe if school was located within Green Line, it would not have faced same fight for recognition.
Survey shows around 160,000 individuals are unable to pay for house heating this winter, must choose between food or heating.
Ten percent of Israelis will not have enough blankets or other ways to keep themselves and their families warm this winter.
Survey by Ocean Relocation finds only 36% of those relocating abroad for work want their children to enlist in military.
By NADAV SHEMER
Central Bureau of Statistics survey shows bigger gap between wealthiest and poorest in society.
Informal street survey finds older neighborhoods of the capital don't have enough bomb shelters, but residents are nonchalant.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Poll carried out after series of demonstrations against migrant workers in Tel Aviv, some of which turned violent.
Central Bureau of Statistics census: 75.3 percent of population Jewish, 160,000 babies born, 19,000 olim make Israel home.
85% of Israeli Jews say Jewish holidays important; over 50% support instituting civil marriage.
By YONI DAYAN AND JEREMY SHARON
According to Channel 10 poll, most Israelis support deal, despite fact that 62% believe releasing Palestinian prisoners will worsen security.
Fifty-two percent of those under 35 support a state-run school voucher program in which the education budget would be allocated to parents, who would use it to pay for their children’s school.
By BEN HARTMAN
Over half of Israelis want government to toughen entry restrictions on foreign workers, but not to deport them.
Knesset is ranked second-most corrupt institution; Israelis think government efforts to fight corruption are not helpful.
Israel Democracy Institute poll shows only 51% think Arabs, Jews deserve equal rights; Israel ranked least-stable democracy in the world.
Forty-five percent of the respondents said the FSU immigrants have had a positive or very positive influence on society.
The Middle East Forum commissioned the Smith Institute to carry out a survey to find out what what Israelis think about convincing Palestinians that they lost their century-long war with Zionism.
By DANIEL PIPES
Strengthening the Israeli and Jewish identity of its soldiers should continue to be a central goal of the IDF.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Into the Fray: It would be intriguing to see how ‘sumud’ stands up to chance of better life and compensation worth two centuries of current GDP per capita.
By MARTIN SHERMAN
Shouldn’t Jews in the US find ways to connect, most dramatically by spending time in Israel?
By KENNETH BANDLER
Undeniably, the country ranks too high on the list of states where public opinion holds prejudice against Jews and negative views on Israel.
By DIEGO DE OJEDA
It is one thing describing Cast Lead as a legitimate action to a confidential Institute for Jewish Policy Research survey. It is another to state
so boldly and unreservedly in the workplace.
By SHIMON COHEN