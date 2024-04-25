Majority of Americans lack trust in Netanyahu's ability to lead on world affairs - poll

A survey by the Pew Research Center shows that a majority of Americans (53%) have little or no confidence in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ability to make the right decisions regarding world affairs.

The survey, published on Thursday, conducted from April 1-7, 2024, involved 3,600 US adults and indicates a growing skepticism toward Netanyahu's leadership.

Among the respondents, 25% expressed no confidence in Netanyahu, marking an 11-percentage point increase since 2023.

A rise in mistrust can create a shift in the younger generation

This steep rise in mistrust could signal a broader shift in American public opinion about the Israeli Prime Minister, particularly among Democrats and younger generations.

Political alignment plays a significant role in the survey's findings, with 51% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents indicating confidence in Netanyahu, compared to just 13% of Democrats and Democratic leaners. Share of Americans without confidence in Netanyahu has increased since 2023. (credit: SCREENSHOT/PEW RESEARCH CENTER)

Age of Americans factors in

Age demographics also reveal a divide, with only 13% of Americans under 30 expressing trust in Netanyahu, contrasting with 42% among those aged 50 and older.

Additionally, the number of under-30s who are said to have little to no confidence in Netanyahu has risen from 37% to 55%. This shows that older Americans tend to have more positive views than younger ones.

In general, the survey revealed that there is an overall more negative view of the Israeli government, as what was once a 47% favorable view of the government in 2022 has now decreased to 41%.

The results suggest an increasing divide in perceptions of Netanyahu and may influence the broader US-Israeli relationship in the coming years.