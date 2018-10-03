03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Discussions began on Friday among the administration’s national security principals and will continue throughout this week.
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
The United States has frozen $125 million in funding for a UN agency that provides aid to Palestinian refugees.
By MICHAEL WILNER,REUTERS
US President Donald Trump has this year given UNRWA only $60 million so far and has withheld another $65 million in funding.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
“The humanitarian and economic situation in Gaza remains dire,” Secretary-General Guterres said.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
"Mahmoud Abbas is now seeking to put an end to any possibility of negotiations with Israel,” said Danon.
By DANIEL J. ROTH,EYTAN HALON
By ADAM RASGON
'This important meeting aims to bring all parties together to discuss measures to accelerate efforts that can underpin a negotiated two-state solution.'
"At stake is the dignity and human security of millions of Palestine refugees."
By REUTERS
The funding goes to a UN agency specially designated for the descendants of Palestinian refugees.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The UN has been commandeered, and UNRWA is the main instrument of this diplomatic ruse.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
“If you close UNRWA, you close our life,” one Palestinian refugee said.
By BEN LYNFIELD
A State Department official later said that no decision had been made on payment.
“There is no value to a Palestinian state with out Jerusalem as its capital,” says chief Palestinian negotiator.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry opposes the move for fear of an ensuing humanitarian disaster in Gaza.
By ERIC SUMNER
After developing Iron Dome to intercept rockets, Israel views the tunnels as the most immediate threat emanating from Gaza.
By THE MEDIA LINE/DIMA ABUMARIA
According to the Palestinian schoolbooks, Jews have no rights whatsoever in the region but only "greedy ambitions." The books also say that Jews have no holy places.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
'UNRWA faces a chronic funding shortfall, and in 2015 we almost had to postpone the beginning of the school year for 500,000 students'.
"It is unacceptable that students and staff are placed at risk in such a way," says group's spokesman.
PM's remarks came after UNRWA faced backlash over the weekend after the body announced discovering a Hamas tunnel underneath two of their schools in the Gaza Strip.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Israeli Ambassador at the United Nations Danny Danon: "This time, the international community must not turn a blind eye."
By EYTAN HALON,HERB KEINON
It's not the first such tunnel. Will it be the last?
By ARIANE MANDELL
The image was used by UNRWA in its 2015 Syria fundraising campaign and then recycled for its 2017 Gaza campaign.
UNRWA spokesman Chris Gunness said that his organization has worked with the PA for years and has “a long track record as a partner teaching children in a highly complex environment."
Days earlier, the UN agency denied their employee was elected to the terror group's political leadership.
A tweet by Foreign Ministry Spokesman Emmanuel Nachshon alleged that Suheil al-Hindi, an UNRWA employee, was elected to the Hamas leadership.
“We have contacts with the Israeli side regarding this matter and we are asking them to restore the permits and extend their duration to 24 hours, to make sure this problem does not recur.”
The violent curriculum can be found in 240 books – ranging from civics to mathematics – in over 400 UNRWA schools in the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem, experts say.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Republicans have launched a parallel effort in the House to compel the State Department to define “refugee,” as the term pertains to the Palestinian question.
UNRWA employees keep posting anti-Semitic posts despite promises to take the incidents seriously.
“UNRWA is shocked by the upsurge in violence that has affected Palestinian and Israeli civilians and the pattern of deadly force against Palestinians,” says commissioner-general.
After ignoring past reports, the UN finally took action against its own employees inciting violence against Israel on social media.
“The posting on Facebook appears to have been designed to look as if it was posted by an UNRWA staff member but there is no evidence that any UNRWA staff member was involved,” spokesman says.
Amid the UNRWA's threat to halt services due to financial crisis, Palestinians increase protests.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
No injuries were reported and it was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.
Jerusalem believes the Ban-established committee is professional and will look at the context that led to the fighting in Gaza, as well as what happened at the UN facilities.
By HERB KEINON
Washington to give more than $70 million in humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip.
"Three Israeli attacks that damaged Gaza schools housing displaced people caused numerous civilian casualties in violation of the laws of war," group says.
Ban is quoted as saying that an investigative committee of this nature – if and when it is needed – would only begin its work after the UN Human Rights Council probe.
"History must be respected. Jerusalem is a holy city for three religions.”
This was not Penn's first time getting political, the actor took a sabbatical from his role on the TV show House in order to work for the Obama administration.
ICJW sent letters of support to three US senators who have called for an independent investigation into UNRWA’s role during the current round of fighting.
By ANNA HIATT
Palestinian militants must stop building tunnels under Gaza schools, UNRWA says
According to UNRWA, the United States provided more than $350 million in aid to the organization in 2017, but has cut around one third of its contributions for 2018 already.
By JTA
Neutrality required of UNRWA "so that it can carry out its critical mandate," US spokesman says.
The prime minister said he expects the embassy to move within the year.
“UNRWA has proven time and again to be an agency that misuses the humanitarian aid of the international community and instead supports anti-Israel propaganda," Danon said.
'This absurdity has to stop,' he declared.
The idea, condemned as blackmail by Palestinians, was initially met with mixed reactions in Israel, with some officials warning of the dangers in cutting off financial assistance to the Palestinians.
US President says Israel would have had to pay in return for Jerusalem recognition, but Ramallah backed away from talks.
By JTA,REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Jerusalem also blocks hiring of four staff members by anti-Israel UN unit.
There is a need to prevent all funds from foreign governments to NGOs and, "The time has come to disband UNRWA," says the prime minister.
Left your phone at home this weekend? These are all the stories you missed!
From north to south, by air and underground, the US Ambassador to the United Nations took it all in.
New video shows youth purportedly attending UNRWA schools voicing support for terrorism against Jews.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
“We respectfully demand that you take action immediately to remove the images, apply accountability to the highest levels of UNRWA, and apologize for inciting to racism,” said UN Watch director.
Set up in 1948, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency has a stated goal of helping Palestinian refugees – but many accuse it of perpetuating Palestinian suffering.
"Not having UNRWA students in schools violates fundamental right and becomes a matter of national security."
By SHEROUK ZAKARIA/KHALEEJ TIMES
Since Trump announced his decisions on Jerusalem, Abbas has said the Palestinians will no longer participate in an American- dominated peace process.
"Fundamentally, we just don't believe that we have to be the chief donor to every organization around the world."
UNRWA provides education, health and social welfare to Palestinian refugees in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan.
Suhail al-Hindi, an UNRWA employee, resigned from his position following allegations that he was elected to the Hamas leadership.
Teaching students Jerusalem is holy city for three religions, not the capital of "Palestine," is one alternative scenario.
The Palestinian uprising started with general strikes in UNRWA's offices in all of the Lebanese refugee camps, has escalated to violence, One man who suffered from Anemia.
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
The agency provides help and protection to some 5 million registered Palestinian refugees.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,REUTERS
Many Palestinians suspect that UNRWA’s scaling-down of its services is part of a “conspiracy” to eliminate the refugee problem.
UN, Israel say date to be set for mechanism to monitor building materials to ensure they aren't diverted to Hamas to rebuild infiltration tunnels.
Israel must decide whether to cooperate with United Nations investigation on Gaza operation.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
According to the textbooks being read by half a million Palestinian children, the only solution available is victory via resistance, jihad, radical Islamism and defeating Israel once and for all.
By MARCUS SHEFF
The UN agency must be reformed for a better future for Israelis and Palestinians.
By GREGG ROMAN
There is absolutely no justification for UNRWA’s operation in areas governed by the Palestinian Authority.
By DANNY DANON
Personally, I think the best thing to do would be to put the present administrators of UNRWA out of a job.
By BARRY WERNER
To paraphrase Daniel Patrick Moynihan’s famous quote, everyone is entitled to his own opinions but not his own facts.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Britain is the mother ship of political liberty and justice in the West. Tragically, though, it has slipped its moral moorings.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
The grand strategy involves vigilance, patience and looking over the horizon for new partnerships
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
US President Trump intended to cut off US funding of UNRWA entirely this week.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
America should have learned that the Palestinian Authority believes that there are no consequences for its institutionalized corruption and its compensation system for terrorists and their families.
By ERIC R. MANDEL
It’s almost as if Israel has been lulled into a stupor by the intractable nature of the conflict with the Palestinians.
UNRWA has done nothing to build a sustainable, peaceful Palestinian state.
By LIAT COLLINS
The loss of men like Shevach is a too dear price to pay for maintaining the status quo.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The US administration should stop financing this humiliating facade.
By SHIMON MENDES
UNRWA – which employs 11,500 employees in Gaza alone – should be radically revamped, if not disbanded altogether.
Cutting funds from the Palestinians might bring them to the negotiating table.
Palestinian diplomatic efforts may seek to undermine talks with Israel.
The problem of UNRWA is well known among experts on the Arab-Israel conflict.
By DORE GOLD
There’s no other UN organ in which so many layers of unabashed hypocrisy overlap and contribute so cynically to the perpetuation of misery instead of assisting the cause of peace and prosperity.
The third war in six years between Israel and Hamas in Gaza ended last August with an open-ended cease-fire.
By MOSE APELBLAT
The Israeli government and local media should send an unequivocal message that Gunness’s boycott call is an unacceptable attempt to intimidate a reputable newspaper.
By JPost Editorial
The EU is not alone in its laissez faire attitude toward preventing material aid from reaching terrorist groups.
By NAFTALI BALANSON
UNRWA’s existence is the problem; stopgap reforms are not possible and would not be helpful even if they were.
By NITZA NACHAMIAS