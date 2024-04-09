'We won't address their complaints': Ben-Gvir rejects UNRWA's calls for answers

The United Nations Relief Works Agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) asked the Defense Ministry and the National Security Ministry for answers regarding the actions of security forces in east Jerusalem refugee camps. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir refused to address the events that UNRWA requested to investigate, giving unconditional support for the security forces.

Ben-Gvir stated, "UNRWA is an organization whose employees participated in the events of October 7. And as has been revealed, the organization also assists Hamas. Under these circumstances, we do not intend to address the organization's complaints. As long as acts of terrorism are carried out from UNRWA facilities, the perpetrators will not have any immunity, and the police and our soldiers should be praised for their efforts against acts of terrorism."

UNRWA school (credit: REUTERS)

Criticism and support for the UNRWA

UNRWA faced severe backlash after 13 of its employees were caught participating in the October 7 massacre, and Israel claims there is evidence of a high percentage of the organization's employees involved in current terrorist activities.

Many countries around the world have temporarily halted their economic support for the organization, including the United States. In the latest US budget, funding for UNRWA has been cut for 2025 as well. Canada, however, has already reinstated its support for the UN agency.