west bank israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Shin Bet reports 113 terror attacks in Jerusalem, West Bank in month of January. Palestinians count close to 500.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Another is on the loose.
According to the World Bank, unemployment in the West Bank in 2016 stood at around 18%.
By ADAM RASGON
1 Arab man arrested, over a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds seized.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Should recent terror attacks impact major housing decisions?
By HERB KEINON,TOVAH LAZAROFF
15 years after Operation Defensive Shield, the situation on the ground is quiet, thanks to security cooperation with the PA, improved intelligence and almost nightly raids.
Israel says the demolitions are necessary because the building was carried out without a permit in an area of the West Bank where Israel retains full control.
By REUTERS
In 2015 and 2016, the IDF handed out such orders 19 times, according to B’Tselem.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Failure to move the bill forward at this moment would mean that no movement on the matter could take place until the Knesset is back in session on May 8.
PA, IDF see cooperation as critical to maintaining stability in the West Bank.
Outgoing chief West Bank prosecutor Maurice Hirsch reveals his views on an expected Hamas
takeover in the West Bank, war and peace, his audacious lawyering and British soccer.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
His point was that Azaria’s single shot to the head without looking like he was taking revenge or distraught showed that it was a focused legal action to remove a danger.
The Civil Administration is working on a plan to relocate the communities and offer them alternative housing sites, but is far from completing the process.
“We will prevent illegal residents and attackers from reaching Israel's cities.”
By HERB KEINON
Abbas issues order to "undertake intensified security efforts to end all violence within Palestinian society."
Since 1994, Othniel has lost 12 people in terror or terror related incidents, 7 of them on that road.
The Hamas statement was made even as Israeli authorities have yet to confirm that the explosion was indeed a terrorist attack.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The men were arrested as part of a raid that also netted the alleged 15-year-old perpetrators of a March stabbing attack against soldiers in Har Bracha.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Sami Nisman and Naim Abu Ful, previously served as officers in the PA security forces in the Gaza Strip.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
The incident began when an IDF lookout position spotted two Palestinian hurling rocks near the security fence located north of Jenin, in the area of Arake village.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
There were no injuries on the Israeli side.
The IDF and Shin Bet fear that without negotiations with the PA, violence could escalate out of control.
By YOSSI MELMAN
If Islamic State and other extremist groups decide to fight Israel, they will find sympathy in the Arab street.
Former national security adviser Yaakov Amidror writes that the PA seems to be trying to curb violent events in Palestinian cities and across West Bank.
By YAAKOV AMIDROR
A number of alleged Jewish extremists have been arrested since the attack, including three placed under administrative detention, but neither the Shin Bet nor the Israel Police have said if any are suspected of being involved in the attack.
By BEN HARTMAN,HERB KEINON
The main defendant in one attack is Ahmed Najar, a Hamas operative who was serving six life sentences when he was released as part of the Schalit deal.
Carrying clubs and tools, some patrolmen have set up their own checkpoints where they question passersby and motorists.
Attendees cried "With spirit and blood we will redeem you, martyr," as they marched from Duma's village center three kilometers to the cemetery where the deceased was laid to rest.
Security source: Border Police fired rounds from a Ruger rifle, officers said they aimed at rioter's legs.
Among those captured, some were found to have criminal records while others posed security threats.
While IDF claims Saleh was trying to cut through fence, family says teenager was returning from wedding and did not provoke soldiers.
By REUTERS,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Maher al-Hashlamoun stabbed Lemkus to death at a bus stop near the Alon Shvut settlement in November.
A mob of 70 to 100 Palestinians hurled rocks and firebombs at IDF soldiers who fired back "toward an instigator," source says.
No soldiers hurt in incident, IDF searches for vehicle in nearby village.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Assailants stoned vehicle in West Bank.
Reuters photographers captured images of violence in the territories this week.
Military sources had previously denied that live fire was used to control May rioting.
By BEN HARTMAN
200 Palestinians riot in West Bank, southwest of Bethlehem.
Security camera footage shows dramatic moments during the stabbing in Gush Etzion.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,KHALED ABU TOAMEH,TOVAH LAZAROFF,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Palestinian stabs three people at hitchhiking post outside Alon Shvut settlement; attack comes hours after IDF soldier stabbed and critically hurt in Tel Aviv.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,TOVAH LAZAROFF,JPOST.COM STAFF
A senior security source said one of the directions being examined is that the incident was a hit and run accident, and that the suspects did not intend to strike the soldiers.
Ma'an News Agency reports that Israeli intelligence believes Hammam Masalma, from Beit Awwa, behind attack which wounded 3 IDF soldiers, 4 of his relatives arrested.
"This is a significant breakthrough in the field that caused severe environmental pollution that influenced both Israeli residents and Palestinian residents."
By SHARON UDASIN
The fact that more units are taking off and are in the pipeline should eventually ease the pressure that's been pushing housing prices ever-higher.
By NIV ELIS
An Israeli woman’s story on being saved from a Palestinian mob ambush.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Bethlehem mayor will meet the Pope next month and ask him to intervene with Israel against building the barrier in area.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN/THE MEDIA LINE
Organization launches campaign to remember significance of green line and challenge allocation of monetary donation by Jewish organizations.
By SAM SOKOL,HERB KEINON
Bennett does damage control in Eli after Netanyahu visit.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Shaffir has asked that the Central Election Committee block the money from being transferred to fund the project, which will be located in the Barkan Industrial Park.
Currently, there is one research university operating in Judea and Samaria - Ariel University, which is in the midst of establishing a School of Medicine.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Israel should not set its settlement policy based on a terrorist attack and the tragic outcome. It should decide what it wants based on what is in the country’s best interest.
By YAAKOV KATZ
The approvals come a day after a 35-year-old Israeli father of six was killed in a drive-by attack in the West Bank in what is believed to have been a Palestinian terror attack.
By JTA
Australian "Lushsux" has brought "Rick and Morty" characters to his latest work.
By AMY SPIRO
Residents of nearby communities waved Israeli flags along the funeral procession route of the murdered Jewish family.
"These comments, if true, were not authorized by the White House."
By MICHAEL WILNER
Rightly or wrongly, it is a fact that around 400,000 Israeli citizens live in the West Bank, and they should not have fewer rights than Israelis living within the Green Line.
High Court delays demolition by one month; Ofra settlers originally asked for a three-month delay in order to prevent the need to relocate twice.
The deputy minister lamented the persistent idea that “everything starts and ends with ‘the occupation.’”
They were sent to their hilltop by successive governments and encouraged to build the homes where they raised their families.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Hamed will make the move from running the Civil Claims Division in the Defense Ministry, doubtlessly as part of an attempt to improve the West Bank prosecution’s image.
Ex-Defense Minister Ya'alon also accuses Israel's leadership of engaging in "petty politics" and being interested purely in its own political survival.
Amona was first built in 1995, on the edge of the Ofra settlement. It is home to some 40 families and is located in the Binyamin region of the West Bank.
Likud Minister Haim Katz compared the efforts of right-wing politicians to save the outpost of some 40 families with the actions of political opponents of the 2005 withdrawal from Gaza.
June Peace Index survey finds more than a third believe in annexing, without granting rights to Palestinians living there.
By JACK BROOK
"The Land of Israel is the indigenous homeland of the Jewish people by right and by law," says the language proposed by the Iron Dome Alliance.
Even avid followers of Israel’s political scene might be confused over what areas A, B and C mean more than 20 years after they came into existence.
By HILLEL FRISCH
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to update the government on Sunday in regard to the legalization of the homes.
The report also accused Israel of taking "inadequate action against Israeli settlers who injured 84 Palestinians and damaged their property in 130 incidents."
The Transportation Ministry said it was quickly preparing the additions to the plan that would include the West Bank and Galilee Towns.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Regavim seeks to prevent construction work performed by Israeli Arabs and Palestinians without permits.
By JEREMY SHARON
The Shin Bet, cabinet and judiciary are ready to come down hard on a group of young Jewish fanatics prepared to sacrifice their own lives
Soldiers who shoot at rock throwers are accused of being "trigger happy."
President Reuven Rivlin hosted a meeting on Sunday of the warring factions in the current struggle over freedom of speech and refusal to appear in productions over the Green Line.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Anonymous source indicates that Palestinians expected to utilize the International Criminal Court at the Hague, as well as the UN Security Council.
Col. Yair Ben-Ezra to ‘Post’: The history of our sector shows that even when things look quiet, we must always be ready for any scenario.
Two groups that advocate for boycotting products made in the West Bank accused SodaStream of violating Oregon’s Fair Trade Practices Act by labeling its products as “Made in Israel”
Celebrations commence throughout country for Jewish holiday.
According to local media reports, the alleged arson took place in the village of Jab'a.
Lessons learned by the Daily Mail: 1. There are no dams in southern Israel with which to intentionally flood Gaza; 2. Nablus and Jenin are not "two of Gaza's major West Bank cities."
By DOV LIEBER
Family of girl requested permission from Civil Administration to bury their daughter on a plot of state land in Yakir, but didn't receive response.
“We have deep concerns about these highly contentious settlement construction announcements."
Avraham Ben Tzion, a farmer from the Jordan Valley community of Nativ Hagdud, was found dead near Ma'aleh Efraim.
Ariel: They want settlers to fight and die for the country but not have normal lives; Gal-On says bill will bring apartheid.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,LAHAV HARKOV
Informally but on the ground, Israel has effectively annexed portions of the West Bank without a formal legal announcement.
Readers weigh in on previous issues of the 'Report.'
The amphetamine, "Captagon", enjoys popularity throughout the Arab world and has now reached the Palestinian territories.
The Friday night dinner table type discussions lasted three days.
By PAMELA PELED
Palestinian independence is essential for Israeli independence.
By GERSHON BASKIN
Ultimately, Israeli sovereignty over Area C should be seen as the positive, ethical and logical step to be taken in the wake of yet another failure to craft a by-definition un-craftable deal.
By SAM SOLOMON
There are those frustrated with the growing nationalism and extremism within Israeli society who pin their hopes on the involvement of the international community.
By JESSICA MONTELL
It’s a call for Israel’s demise. In this case, therefore, the messenger is the message.
By MOSHE DANN
Is Israel doing enough to fight Jewish terrorism?
By JPOST EDITORIAL
It is at moments like this that Israeli democracy must defend itself. To that end, the government must take action on three fronts.
By YOHANAN PLESNER
"For 18 years I have worked to end the manipulation of building laws by army committees without Palestinian representation."
By ARIK ASCHERMAN
A measure in the pipeline is the proposed labeling of a list of Israeli products from the occupied territories.
By MOSE APELBLAT