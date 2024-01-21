The IDF and Border Police demolished the homes of two Hamas terrorists in Hebron, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

The terrorists were involved in an attack at a tunnel checkpoint near Jerusalem in November, resulting in the death of 19-year-old Corporal Avraham Patna. The two terrorists were eliminated by Israeli forces at the scene.

Additionally, IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police officers arrested seven wanted individuals in the West Bank overnight, Israeli media sources added.

Two of the terrorists were reportedly arrested in Nablus, a Palestinian city in the northern portion of the West Bank.

In Hizma, just northeast of Jerusalem, Israeli forces found and confiscated weapons, including a Carlo-type rifle, weapon parts, and ammunition.