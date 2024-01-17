The head of a terrorist infrastructure in Nablus was killed on Tuesday overnight in a joint operation between the IDF and the Shin Bet, the military revealed on Wednesday.

During the operation in the Balata camp in Nablus, the IDF and the Shin Bet eliminated the head of a terror cell, Amed Abdullah Abu-Shalal, who was planning to carry out a large-scale terror attack, by using an IAF aircraft.

Abdullah was responsible for carrying out numerous attacks over the last year, including the shooting attack in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, which wounded two Jerusalem residents.

He was also responsible for the bombing attack against IDF soldiers in October, where a soldier was wounded.

Iran and weapons

Palestinians look on as bulldozers remove the debris from the site of an Israeli strike on a car in Nablus, in the West Bank January 17, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

The IDF eliminated Abdullah after receiving an intelligence report from the Shin Bet regarding his intentions.

They eliminated him and found weapons in his vehicle.

The terror cell received funding from Iran with the cooperation of the terrorist headquarters in Gaza.