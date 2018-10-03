03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The Poetry Festival in Metulla offers a golden opportunity to hear poets read some of the fruits of their labors and even discuss where they come from personally and creatively.
At 96, Betty Rosenberg Perlov has written a children’s book based
on her experiences as a child growing up in the Yiddish theater.
The novelist dishes on Jewish identity, offending Yiddish purists and why Judaism and comics go together.
Yiddish comedian doubles as president of American Friends of Yedidim, prepares to spend more time in Israel.
The present and future of Yiddish will be a topic at the Kisufim literary conference.
“Ba-nim-men” is the word. It loosely means “taken in” by something you read, saw, smelled or heard.
If you’re not on LinkedIn, you can’t afford not to be. If you’re on LinkedIn and not taking advantage of it, you need to be!
Look everyone in the eye and smile and ask them to share their biggest challenge of the week.
More than 100 years after Sholem Aleichem created Tevye, the milkman returns to his roots.
By AMY SPIRO
“The nation died, but culture and Jewish literature did not perish. Our duty is to pass this thread of our Jewishness.”
Documentary on creating Yiddish national anthem to air on Canadian TV.
“Everyone deserves the right to have their voice heard and be able to vote. Now Yiddish-speaking constituents can now register with ease.”
Liberman calls on religious leaders to publicly condemn attack against chief Ashkenazi rabbi candidate David Stav.
Netanyahu wants to see more US action on Iran; Obama wants to see more Israeli action with the Palestinians.
Pour beaucoup, le yiddish est la langue d’une génération qui s’identifiait, non pas par le lieu où elle vivait, mais par sa culture. Bien plus que l’hébreu, c’était la langue des Juifs d’Europe.
La peur au ventre, les Juifs de Donetsk craignent une escalade de la violence. Apolitiques, les représentants communautaires n’ont qu’une chose en tête, garantir la sécurité de leurs membres
Shmoulik Atzmon se bat depuis toujours pour préserver la langue dans laquelle il a été élevé. Il voudrait que l’Etat fasse davantage pour ce patrimoine culturel.
THE Jerusalem Cinematheque, once again has a new director in the person of Noa Regev.
Though officially banned in the early years of the state, Yiddish is gaining in popularity, with Yiddishpiel performances.
People came from all over the country to hear the very personable Aaron Lansky tell the story of how he and his friends rescued more than one million Yiddish books from garbage dumps, abandoned libraries and other places.
LOVERS OF Yiddish who would like to learn or improve their knowledge of the language can enroll in an intensive course.
Exploring the role of Yiddish in Israel to bring you a weekly dose of Yiddishkayt.
Exploring the role of Yiddish in Israel to bring you a weekly dose of Yiddishkayt.
Yiddish culture appears to be enjoying a revival in many parts of the world, including Eastern Europe, where it was stifled.
Entering 2018, the year of Israel’s 70th birthday celebrations
The Jewish Museum in Moscow is set to open a multimedia library unlike any other in the world.
By JULIE MASIS
Yiddish is enjoying a revival, as many younger Jews are interested in familiarizing themselves with this aspect of their heritage, and would like to read the literature in the original.
February 12 is the birthday of outgoing Defense Minister Ehud Barak.
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
Comedy program at Beit Avi Chai; Yiddish at the National Library.
Among the guests was David D’or, an Israeli singer; Krystyna Willenberg, the wife of Samuel Willenberg, a Treblinka survivor who died last year.
Leading Republican candidate's off-color remarks come a day after he called Democratic front-runner a liar for saying his proposal to ban foreign Muslims US entry has aided ISIS.
Yiddish is not dead – not even dying.
This year’s festival also featured a screening, but with substantial artistic and entertainment augmentation.
Y-Studs' acapella 'Evolution of Jewish Music' covers hundreds of years.
Ruth Wisse wonders why in all generations do people find Jews such a convenient target
Showbiz legend Mike Burstyn, an icon of Broadway and Israeli cinema, isn’t even thinking about retirement
The Yiddish music festival takes place April 23 to 25.
A surprising number of Jews from the FSU at least understand Yiddish even if they can’t speak it.
If we do not speak, we will forget, and that mustn't ever come to pass.
New play: Wandering Stars
In my childhood memories there was a ghetto, even if we did not know we lived in one.
In conversation with Israeli author Aharon Appelfeld.
Cautious optimism about the revitalization of the language dealt a lethal blow by the Holocaust.
New novel is a history-haunted journey across worlds, with the Holocaust ever present
The Religious-Zionist World Mizrahi Movement is urging Yiddish speaking ultra-Orthodox Jews to move to Israel.
Yiddish holds a distinctly unique power, one that can bring people together-from Hasidim to non-Jews.
Yiddish is now inextricably linked to history of Birobidzhan, remains important part of cultural landscape.
Filming schedule of “The Amazing Spider Man 2” changed in response to request by Orthodox community of Williamsburg.
Exploring the role of Yiddish to bring you a weekly dose of Yiddishkayt.
Teenagers use the word "jood" as an expression of enthusiasm; Dutch also use Yiddish word "tof" as "good."
Jewish culture news worldwide: A song for 'Girls;' Mr. Selfridge raps; Franco, Rogen prepare for apocalypse.
New JPost column explores the role of Yiddish in Israel, bringing you a weekly dose of Yiddishkayt.
How Pauline Wengeroff (1833-1916) identified herself in her 1910 two-volume memoir.
Yiddish writer S. An-sky portrays a character caught in the clash between the yeshiva world and secular culture.
Yiddish author Boris Sandler’s collection of novellas is translated into English.
In Steve Stern’s new novel ‘The Pinch,’ his version of Memphis is starting to catch on.
‘Jewish Glasgow’ tells the story of the extremely active community, but it will resonate with anyone who grew up self-imposed open ghettos.
Leah Hakimian, a chronicler of Jewish love and matrimony, celebrates her 100th column on ‘Yiddish couplehood.'
Aware that most Israeli students had no idea of the huge debt owed to Yiddish literature, she knew that in order to survive it had to continue to be read, performed, quoted and studied.
To many it is the language of an older generation that didn’t identify with a particular place but a culture – it has been the language of European Jews much more than Hebrew.
Humor helps Jews navigate the modern world while clinging to ancient traditions, Ruth Wisse writes.
Shmulik Atzmon is a driving force behind keeping the language alive,
but he believes the state should do more to help.
Baruch Friedland has joined forces with Eddy Somiren to keep flame of some of old Yiddish songs burning brightly in 21st century.
His story/her story: A unique collection of Yiddish tkhinot entitled Tkhine Imrei Shifre was published in late 18th-century Galicia.
The first International Yiddish Festival is the latest addition to the thriving Yiddish scene.
Arts and culture around Israel.
The event Yiddish and Hebrew: Worlds that Don’t Meet,” attracted some 300 people and featured speakers including Israel Prize laureates Gila Almagor and Lia Koenig.
Shimon Dzigan and Israel Shumacher are probably the most famous Yiddish duo in history.
Despite recent events, life in Israel continues.
He was involved in decisions relating to Yitzhak Rabin’s assassin Yigal Amir, former president Moshe Katsav and the 2005 Gaza withdrawal.
While early on the Bund had already promoted Yiddish cultural autonomy, Medem was the living embodiment for many Jews in Russia and Poland, of a man cleaving to the Jewish folk of Ashkenaz.
It's the old story of a prophet not being heard in his own city.
Yediot Aharanot’s and Ynet’s investigative team spent months tracking Yosefi, and eventually sent him an undercover reporter who told him that she was pregnant by a married man.
"The knowledge in these areas may help us with the required change.”
Former PM’s true legacy is Israel’s struggle for secure and defensible borders,
and great wariness of Palestinian statehood.
A smart Jew said it a few thousand years ago: “Wise men, be careful with what you say!”
The Yiddish realities intrude to remind us that, even after the triumph of Zionism, Jews are still Jews – both in the eyes of other Jews and in the eyes of the world.
Enrollment in basic Yiddish language courses, doctoral and postdoctoral students carrying out research into Yiddish is rising.
The Yiddish we use is like a verbal fingerprint. In other words, certain
conclusions may be drawn about a person with regard to temperament,
disposition, personality and upbringing.
It’s no surprise the German capital has an overwhelming amount of sites for the Jewish traveler to explore.
The TV show would also introduce a cast of characters from other religious and cultural backgrounds who grapple with similar questions of identity.
My 99th and final column. I’d like to thank those of you who have been my faithful readers over the years; I have always appreciated your comments, enthusiasm and feedback.
News briefs from around the Jewish world.
Israel hosts its first International Yiddish Festival.