Can literature soothe the trauma of war?

Hosts Tamar Uriel-Beeri and Sarah Ben-Nun discuss the seemingly-never ending ICJ hearings, the nuances and complications of the West Bank, many a Broadway musicals, the continued horrific revelations of Hamas's brutality, and is Wikipedia a reliable source? They are then joined by esteemed Yiddish-literature scholar Prof. Ruth Wisse, who is visiting Israel to speak at Beit Avi Chai - Jerusalem under the title, "Jews and Power After Oct. 7". She told of the expansiveness and wonder of Yiddish, how it followed Jewish life, and how its writers captured trauma and responded to it, in poignant relevance to today's events.

