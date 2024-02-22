Can literature soothe the trauma of war?

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Tamar Uriel-Beeri and Sarah Ben-Nun.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 22, 2024 21:14
Women protest calling for the government to find a solution to have the hostages released, outside Hakirya Base (Military Defense Headquarters) in Tel Aviv, February 1, 2024. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Women protest calling for the government to find a solution to have the hostages released, outside Hakirya Base (Military Defense Headquarters) in Tel Aviv, February 1, 2024. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Hosts Tamar Uriel-Beeri and Sarah Ben-Nun discuss the seemingly-never ending ICJ hearings, the nuances and complications of the West Bank, many a Broadway musicals, the continued horrific revelations of Hamas's brutality, and is Wikipedia a reliable source? 

They are then joined by esteemed Yiddish-literature scholar Prof. Ruth Wisse, who is visiting Israel to speak at Beit Avi Chai - Jerusalem under the title, "Jews and Power After Oct. 7". She told of the expansiveness and wonder of Yiddish, how it followed Jewish life, and how its writers captured trauma and responded to it, in poignant relevance to today's events.

Our podcast is available on Apple PodcastsSpotify and Google Podcasts.



Related Tags
West Bank
Jewish
Yiddish
podcast
jpost podcast