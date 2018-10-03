zahava gal-on

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Abbas told Meretz party leader Gal-On that if the situation with Hamas does not change soon, “we’ll gradually reduce our [financial] support to Gaza by 100%.”
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Knesset speaker Edelstein asked to make sure women be included in subcommittee; Cabel gives slot to Meretz chairwoman.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Meretz chairwoman chides Netanyahu, Bennett, Liberman and Lapid, likening them to alternate take on Haggada's 4 sons.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Party "holds keys to our tax money," funds settlements and then
complains, Meretz’s Gal-On says.
Gal-On accuses Canadian PM of having "his head in the sand" and sounding like "the spokesman for Israel's Foreign Ministry."
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Zehava Galon says Lapid's decision to promote civil unions instead of marriage is a surrender to the religious right.
By JEREMY SHARON
European governments will respond "harshly" if Israel makes announcement following 3rd Palestinian prisoner release, EU diplomat tells Channel 10.
By JPOST.COM STAFF, HERB KEINON, KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Palestinians enraged at new Israeli settlement constructions plans to be announced alongside prisoner release.
By HERB KEINON AND KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Haredi MKs spoke out against bill, meant to prevent teenagers from being forced into marriages at a young age.
Meretz leader says Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's speech has made the Iran threat Israel's problem alone.
Meretz leader brings up bill proposal that would add "external examination before hasty decisions are made" on going to war.
The left-leaning party unveils its campaign under the catchy slogan of "Meretz, a city like you always wanted."
By BEN HARTMAN
Meretz head says division’s budget grew in 2011 from allocated NIS 62.35 million to NIS 373.3m.
A former senior cop might not be on trial today had he been ousted in 2005, as he should have been.
By EVELYN GORDON
MKs from across the political spectrum agree Halutz resignation was necessary.
By SHEERA CLAIRE FRENKEL AND RUTH EGLASH
Gal-On had previously said that she would step down from the leadership in favor of Meretz no. 5 Tamar Zandberg if the final count had failed to top four mandates.
MK Tamar Zandberg calls on Gal-On not to resign, and says that she cannot imagine the Knesset and Israeli public life without her.
"Don't give in to the false, dangerous spin that says that the head of the largest party will form the next government," Gal-On says.
Gal-On criticizes Zionist Union for calling for Israel to be Jewish State forever, while warning against settlements causing a binational state.
Seven candidates remain in the race, while the party has only five MKs.
By LAHAV HARKOV,GIL HOFFMAN
Gal-On has vowed to quit politics if her plan for open primaries does not pass.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s first reaction to Trump decision may take place at The Jerusalem Post’s Diplomatic Conference.
According to the Attorney General, the provisions of the law infringe on the right to private property that is protected by Israel’s basic law of human dignity and liberty.
The left-wing party continues to face tribulations after its head recently quit the Knesset, this time debating over self-definition.
Gal-On will remain the leader of her party, despite her resignation from the Knesset.
The result was only 33 votes away from moving up the leadership vote from January 2019 to February 2018, which was thought likely to lead to Gal-On’s ouster.
Gal-On said would view the proposal’s passage as a vote to topple her and that she would have no choice but to “reach conclusions” about her continued leadership of the party.
Labor leaders announce that compromise on religious issues will be necessary no matter what.
Breaking the Silence CEO Yuli Novak said that this move will not intimidate the NGO from continuing their actions.
By UDI SHAHAM,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Protestors chanted in Hebrew and Arabic for social justice and peace, arguing that the new minister should resign.
By YUVAL BAR/MAARIV HASHAVUA
Meretz leader Gal-on slams Bennett for rejecting the book "because it encourages assimilation."
By GALI MARKOWITZ-SLOTZKER,JPOST.COM STAFF
Bennett says issue not one of “right or left” but rather a bipartisan issue surrounding the IDF.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Gal-On: Proposed law could make it easier for victims to realize their rights.
"The rhetoric of Miri Regev only serves to prove just how dangerous it was to appoint her as cultural minister," says Gal-On.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,MAARIV ONLINE
Herzog: This is a new intifada; Bennett: Days of attacking Israel without consequence are over.
By NOA AMOUYAL
PM determined to pass bill that would allow the Knesset to pass laws vetoed by the High Court on grounds that they defy Basic Laws.
Right calls opposition leader's attacks inappropriate.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Meretz leader says PM looking out for his own interests with persistence to address Congress; Calls on him to cancel speech.
"The decline to facism always begins by examining the patriotism of artists and the deligitimization of their works," Gal-On says.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi,GREER FAY CASHMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Meretz’s Gal-On sought further discussion on monitoring money earmarked for WZO division.
Bill calls for recent IDF veterans and active reservists to get benefits in employment, higher education and buying land.
By LAHAV HARKOV AND YONAH JEREMY BOB
Recent IDF veterans and active reservists can receive benefits in employment, higher education and buying land.
THE FIRST hero of Revisionist Zionism is not Ze’ev Jabotinsky, but the founder of the modern Zionist movement itself – Theodore Herzl.
By DANIEL TAUBER