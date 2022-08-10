Sasson Gabai and “The Band’s Visit” celebrated in New England

Legendary Israeli actor Sasson Gabai (“Shtisel”) has been playing the role of Lieutenant Colonel Tawfiq Zacharya on and off, on stage and on screen, for the past 15 years.

“The character of Tawfiq is maturing together with me, following the changes in my life,” said Gabai after the New England premiere of “The Band’s Visit” – the Broadway musical that received ten Tony awards that was adapted from its namesake 2007 Israeli film by director Eran Kolirin.

“The Band’s Visit” follows the story of an Egyptian police band who find themselves marooned in a remote town in the Israeli desert. The band members are led into unlikely friendships with the locals, causing their lives to intertwine in unexpected ways. The band’s commander, Lieutenant Colonel Zacharya, is portrayed by Gabai, who played the same role in the original film.

New England premiere of “The Band’s Visit” (Credit: Embassy of Israel in the USA)

In June, as part of an extensive U.S. tour interrupted by Covid-19, “The Band’s Visit” finally made its debut in Worcester, the second largest city in Massachusetts. The five-show sequence at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts attracted thousands of people, days before the touring musical celebrated its 500th performance.

The Consulate General of Israel to New England collaborated with the production and venue to host a pre-show reception and post-show talkback. Ambassador Meron Reuben, Consul General of Israel to New England, welcomed guests Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty and Clark University President David Fithian to the theater.

The reception was held on June 19 - the day the U.S. marks Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

After the show, the audience was invited to join a panel with Gabai and other cast members, moderated by Amir Tadmor, Director of Cultural Affairs at the Israeli Consulate.

The actors highlighted the multicultural spirit of the show, which is the first ever trilingual musical to hit Broadway, taking place alternately in English, Hebrew, and Arabic.

“Art is the common ground for everybody,” said Cuban-American actor Janet Dacal, who learned Hebrew for her leading female role of Dina. Dacal, as well as some of her fellow cast members, have not visited Israel yet, but wish to do so one day – inspired by the setting of their long-running play.