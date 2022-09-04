“Israel Culture Week” in Tirana, capital of Albania

Earlier this year, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama asked the various embassies in Tirana, the capital of Albania, to prepare a special week of activities dedicated to each specific country. In light of this request, and in view of the fact that Tirana has been declared the European Youth Capital for 2022, the Israeli Embassy in Albania conducted fifteen Israel-related activities over a ten-day period. Following is a summary of the highlights of the Embassy’s activities during this period.

“The Silver Show”

On June 8, the National Experimental Theatre hosted the “Silver Show,” a modern dance show that combines modern techniques, bringing inanimate objects to life and taking viewers to a world of imagination and endless possibilities. The dancers created different shapes and figures from silver metal tubes during the show.

The Silver Show was an interactive experience, and audience members enjoyed dancing with the cast. The show was performed twice daily, and children from different elementary schools greatly enjoyed the performances.

“Bicycle Boy” by Eli Amir

On June 8, UET Publishing House, in collaboration with the Israeli Embassy, offered an Albanian translation of “Bicycle Boy,” the autobiographical novel written by Eli Amir.

The ceremony took place at UET University, with numerous book enthusiasts, translators and journalists in attendance.

“The book reflects a significant historical period in the history of the State of Israel and focuses on a particular aspect of that period,” stated Israeli Ambassador Noah Gal Gendler during the ceremony.

Beyond the inspiring personal history, the novel has great value because it sheds a clear light on the specific plight of Jewish immigrants from Arabic states to Israel.

Dj Performance Gili Soffer, Street party

Straight from Tel Aviv to Tirana, DJ Gili Soffer offered a set of pop and hip-hop music, 80s and 90s hits, reggaeton, dancehall, Israeli dance music, disco, mainstream and much more. The flavor of Israeli music was felt for some hours in Albania.

Dj Performance Gili Soffer, Street party (Credit: Israeli Embassy in Albania)

Street Party with the amazing Ziv Eitan

The Israeli culture week reached its peak on June 11, with the performance by Ziv Eitan, the international percussion artist, who plays every genre of music, from Baroque to Japanese percussion music, and everything in between. Eitan’s fields of expertise also include electronic music, free-style improvisation, world music with an Arab ethnic accent, Latin music, jazz and more. The party took place in one of the most frequented streets of Tirana, and the artist electrified those in attendance with an amazing performance.

“I am not a thief" Monodrama

On June 13, the National Experimental Theater was filled with children who had arrived to watch the monodrama “I am not a Thief,” in which Yoli Seker played the part of Yanek Wolf.

It is a touching, surprising, and inspiring solo performance about a brave boy who proves that it is never too late to make a change.

The novel 'When We Had Wings' (ANI LO GANAV), published in 2012, immediately became a children’s bestseller and received many prizes, including the Bialik Prize, the Leah Goldberg Prize, the Public Libraries Prize, and the Hans Christian Andersen Award for children’s literature.

“I am not a thief “ Monodrama (Credit: Israeli Embassy in Albania)