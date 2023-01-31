The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert

Israeli and Kosovan artists reflect on identity in Prishtina

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JANUARY 31, 2023 12:27
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Theatre
 
Lilach Dekel-Avneri and Allex (Liat) Fassberg’s lecture-performance “History Now” in Kosovo (photo credit: Maud Dinand/Qendra Multimedia)
Lilach Dekel-Avneri and Allex (Liat) Fassberg’s lecture-performance “History Now” in Kosovo
(photo credit: Maud Dinand/Qendra Multimedia)

Israeli artists Lilach Dekel-Avneri and Allex (Liat) Fassberg worked with a group of Kosovan performers to create a show reflecting on identity and history with the support of the Embassy of Israel in Kosovo. The outcome of their work was presented during the fifth edition of the “Kosovo Theatre Showcase” organized by Qendra Multimedia in Prishtina.

Titled “History Now,” the lecture-performance focused on some of the issues that have been at the core of Kosovan identity in recent years, such as the choice between the Kosovan and Albanian national flags and the non-liberalization of visas for Kosovo citizens by the European Union, making them the only nation in the Balkans still isolated. The show also discussed the tradition of hospitality and how Jews in the region were sheltered during World War II.

Dekel-Avneri led a two-week long workshop to create the piece. In the workshop, the participants worked with historical textual materials to create a camera performance, following a technique developed by the Israeli artist and her group “Pathos-Mathos,” which culminated with the creation of the show “The Eichman Project” last year.

(credit: Maud Dinand/Qendra Multimedia) (credit: Maud Dinand/Qendra Multimedia)

“The Eichman Project” focuses on the trial of Nazi official Adolf Eichmann, who played a key role in the Holocaust and was captured in Argentina by the Mossad after the war. He stood trial in Israel for his crimes and was eventually executed.

“The Eichmann Trial that took place in 1961 has become a very big myth in Israel, but also a very big taboo,” Fassberg told Radio Television of Kosovo (RTK). “There are very few artistic projects dealing with what the Eichmann Trial did to the Israeli society.”

“This is what we are trying to do,” she added. “We look back at the big question, the myth of local society, and see how it can be examined and deconstructed with performance methods”.

Dekel-Avneri explained that while in Israel her group worked for six years to prepare the show, in Kosovo they only had two weeks.

“The idea for the project arose from a discussion with Jeton [Neziraj, Director of Qendra Multimedia], after “Eichmann project,” she told RTK. “We developed this product as a way of working with actors and cameras, and the idea was to adapt the same patterns and the same concepts that we used and to try them here to create ‘History Now’. This meant bringing stories from the books and presenting them via performances, personal stories and testimonies.”

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags theater history kosovo
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by