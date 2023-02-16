The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast

Works of Maya Arad Yasur performed in Germany

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
FEBRUARY 16, 2023 13:12
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Theatre
 
(photo credit: Stefan Loeber)
(photo credit: Stefan Loeber)

 The works of Israeli playwright Maya Arad Yasur have been produced worldwide and translated into thirteen languages. To date, six of her plays have been translated into German, and have been staged at various theatres throughout the country.

Her most successful play, “Amsterdam,” which won first prize at the 2018 Theatertreffen Festival in Berlin, was selected to be presented in schools as a tool for educating the young generation about Holocaust remembrance. The play weaves different layers of history together by using a gas bill as a connecting element, revealing the far-reaching consequences of the Holocaust. With a great deal of wit and a skillful narrative, Arad Yasur has succeeded in creating a play that depicts the horrors of the Holocaust in a modern way. Using this approach, “Amsterdam” has generated interest among young audiences, helping to keep the memory of the Holocaust alive.

(credit: Stefan Loeber) (credit: Stefan Loeber)

The premiere of Arad Yasur’s latest play, “Bomb – Variations on Refusal,” was held on February 3 in Lübeck, Germany. Arad Yasur attended the event under the auspices of the Israeli embassy in Germany

Israeli director Sapir Heller, who staged “Amsterdam” at the Munich People’s Theater (Münchner Volkstheater), is producing “Bomb – Variations on Refusal.”

Said Arad Yasur, “The theatre in Germany embraces different voices and different forms of theatre, and that gives an author a lot more freedom to explore nonlinear and more fragmented structures of thought, which sometimes, it seems to me, can bring one a bit closer to some kind of truth.”

Sapir Heller added, “Maya doesn’t present ready-made characters or a finished story. These are built by the actors in front of the audience. As a director, it gives me a great deal of freedom of action.”

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags theater germany actor
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by