Panama City Celebrates Israel's 75th Independence Day in Grand Style

Israel Independence Day celebrations in Panama

The event not only celebrated Israel's 75th Independence Day but also highlighted the remarkable contributions made by individuals like Eduardo Morgan Alverez, who played pivotal roles in shaping history and strengthening the bond between the two nations.

Panama City came alive with jubilant celebrations as over 1,000 guests gathered to celeeventbrate Israel's 75th Independence Day on the 30th of May, 2023. The grand event, saw a diverse range of attendees, including members of the Panamanian Jewish Community, high-ranking government officials, Supreme Court judges, diplomats, and representatives from the public and private sectors.

Panama's Foreign Minister with the mentalist Nebo Abutbul on stage (Credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN PANAMA)

The festivities kicked off with a lavish reception, where guests indulged in an array of unique Israeli dishes and wines. Itai Bar Dov, the Israeli Ambassador in Panama, took the stage to deliver an address, highlighting the significance of Israel's Independence Day and the enduring friendship between Israel and Panama. His remarks were followed by a heartfelt and inspiring speech by Panama's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Janaina Tewaney Mencomo, who emphasized the deep bond between the two nations.

Adding to the evening's enchantment, renowned film producer Nancy Speilberg captivated the crowd with a speech about her film, "Above and Beyond." The documentary explores the formation of the Israeli air force, with a particular focus on Panama's crucial role in those historic events. Guests were provided with QR codes, granting them access to watch the full movie and delve into the remarkable tale.

The celebrations also featured a special screening of a documentary produced by the Embassy of Israel. This captivating film shed light on the life of Eduardo Morgan Alverez, Panama's deputy ambassador to the United Nations in 1947. As a member of the United Nations Special Committee on Palestine (Eretz Israel), Morgan worked tirelessly to advocate for the establishment of a Jewish state. His unwavering dedication and persuasive efforts successfully garnered support from other official representatives. Additionally, Morgan maintained a close relationship with Panama's president, ensuring ongoing support for Israel's independence despite prevailing anti-Israel sentiment. Upon returning to Panama, Morgan founded and directed the Panama-Israel Cultural Institute, leaving a lasting legacy of cultural exchange and friendship between the two nations.

To conclude the memorable evening, the audience was treated to an extraordinary performance by Nevo Abutbul, the world's youngest mentalist and the Israeli Army's first. Abutbul astounded the crowd with his exceptional body language reading skills and mind-bending manipulation techniques, leaving spectators captivated by his talent.