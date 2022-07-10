The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Mongolia and Israel sign bilateral program to boost cultural cooperation

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JULY 10, 2022 01:18
(photo credit: Ran Peleg, Consul General, Head of the Consulate General Of Israel to South West China)
A three-year exchange program in the fields of culture, science and sport was signed between Mongolia and the State of Israel on May 25 by Mongolian state Secretary Nyamdorj Ankhbayar and Nurit Tinari, the head of the Cultural Relations Bureau of the Israeli Foreign Ministry at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem.

“Our bilateral relations are exceptional and will be further enhanced through the signing of this cooperation program,” said Tinari. “This greater cooperation will open new perspectives for even deeper cultural exchanges and strengthen people-to-people ties.”

According to the program, Israel and Mongolia will cooperate in cultural heritage and modern culture,  including literature, music, visual and performing arts, television and cinema, crafts and cultural activities. 

Mongolian state Secretary Nyamdorj Ankhbayar added, “Mongolia and Israel enjoy close and friendly relations, and last year we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Mongolia and the State of Israel. Israel is an important partner and close friend of Mongolia, and we consider Israel one of our neighbors based on our shared democratic values.

“This program will give impetus to further development of cultural, educational and people-to-people exchanges. Within its framework, we are looking forward to organizing the following activities:

  • Bilateral cultural exchanges and organization of cultural performances within the framework of celebrating special anniversaries and events, such as the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries.
  • Cooperation between national museums and training of museum curators.
  • Cooperation in science and innovation.
  • Bringing Israeli experts and professional consultants to Mongolian science institutions and developing collaborative projects.” 
