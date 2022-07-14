The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food

Israel on the river – Festival of Israeli culture in the Czech Republic

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JULY 14, 2022 12:23
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World
 
Poom Pam in Prague (photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Prague)
Poom Pam in Prague
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Prague)

In mid-May, Střelecký Island, located in the heart of Prague, became an island of Israeli culture in a unique open-air festival organized by the Embassy in honor of Israel Independence Day.

The festival featured both a main stage and a tent stage with cultural programs and a market in the middle of the island highlighting Israeli food and products. The on-stage programs included workshops on Israeli folk-dancing, Krav Maga (self-defense), pita baking, and discussions with engaging Israelis living in the Czech Republic. Other highlights were readings of translations of the works of Israeli author David Grossman, performances by Ukrainian-Israeli pianist Marina Kantor and Prague-based poet Lucien Zell.

The festival’s headline act was Tel Aviv band Boom Pam, which performed on Saturday evening, as well as Israeli musicians Tamar Su and Yoav Or. Local Israeli bands that performed included The Muslim Jew, The Ugly and The Drummer, Marina Kantor, Diego Bransburg, and Colibris.

The festival included a full slate of children’s activities such as a kids’ corner, a clue game around the island, a musical workshop for children about the songs “Hatikvah” and “Vltava,” face painting and more. In addition to the stage performances, painter El Stark created artwork on canvas on the spot, and two exhibitions – “Mysterious Bond” and “Hipstory” – were shown.

The event attracted 15,000 people, and the combination of great food and lovely weather made everyone feel like they were living in Israel with the sensation of Israeli culture on their skin.   

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags Israel culture prague czech republic festival
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by