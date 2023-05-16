Musician Kobi Aflalo offers a taste of Israeli music to Dubai audience

Israeli singer Kobi Aflalo performed in Dubai, offering a taste of Israeli music to the United Arab Emirates audience.

Titled “An Evening of Israeli Culture,” the event marked the first reception organized by the Consulate General of Israel in Dubai. The reception was attended by many executives of local companies and banks, as well as representatives of the Health Authority, the Chamber of Commerce, and the diplomatic community.

Embassy of Israel in the United Arab Emirates

“The guests enjoyed the evening very much and appreciated the opportunity to be exposed to the Israeli culture and identity,” Dana Filber, Deputy Consul-General of Israel in Dubai, said. “Many said that they are eager for the consulate's next cultural event.”

Aflalo, a singer, musician and composer, sang some of his biggest hits, such as "Letter to my brother," "Hallelujah," and "Salam". During the event, the consulate also screened some videos showing the best of Israel’s landscape, culture and cuisine.

Attending the reception were also the representatives of seven Israeli startups who were visiting Dubai for a tech event in cooperation with the consulate.

The event received significant coverage by local media.