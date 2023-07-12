The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Hadar Noiberg's passion for jazz and improvisation, and her love of teaching

LIVE WATCH: Israeli flutist and composer Hadar Noiberg in conversation with Yotam Ziv

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JULY 12, 2023 10:46
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World
 
Hadar Noiberg (photo credit: Clever Sangalaza)
Hadar Noiberg
(photo credit: Clever Sangalaza)

JOIN US: Wednesday, 12 July • 5 PM Israel Time • 10 AM EST

“Like every good child growing up in Israel, I started playing the recorder,” says Hadar Noiberg, ASCAP award-winning flutist and composer. “My family loved music, and my sister, who is ten years older, used to play the flute, so I picked it up when I was ten years old.”

In a one-on-one interview with jazz journalist and radio host Yotam Ziv, presented by the Cultural Diplomacy Bureau of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Jerusalem Post, Noiberg explains her first steps in music, her interest in jazz and improvisation, and her love of teaching.

Noiberg is currently in New York and is closely connected to the Brazilian music scene there. She plays Brazilian jazz and choro, an instrumental Brazilian popular music genre. She will soon travel to Phoenix to teach at a national flute conference.   

Noiberg recalls her early interest in musical creativity. “I always liked to improvise,” she recalls. “I had a little keyboard and tried playing the songs from the radio. Since high school, I liked doing different things. I went to the young philharmonic orchestra in Israel, but I had a funk band. The more freedom they gave me, the more freedom I wanted.”

 

Noiberg, who went to high school in Holon, says that the open nature of the school exposed her to salsa, Latin music, funk, and jazz.  “Jazz and improvisation was where I felt a bit more myself.”

She is dedicated to her music teaching and her social media posts, which she uses to help build the musical community. “I feel passionate about the community of musicians, to share, and help them grow together, and to help those younger than me. I am on a bit of a mission,” she says.

Where does she see herself in the next five to ten years? “I want to travel with my music,” she replies. “I want to go back to Brazil, to play in Japan, and to travel more in my teaching, to bring flutists together from around the world and empower them and teach groups.”

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


