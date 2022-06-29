The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
“Zero Hour” at the INPUT conference 

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JUNE 29, 2022 18:24
Scene from 'Zero Hour' series (photo credit: BOAZ YEHONATAN YAAKOV)
(photo credit: BOAZ YEHONATAN YAAKOV)

The INPUT conference for public broadcasting corporations was held this year in Barcelona. The conference was attended by the creators of the series “Zero Hour” (from the “Kan” Broadcasting Corporation), which also won the Cannes Series festival in France. Due to the importance of the conference, the embassy brought series creators Yohanan Kredo and Dikla Kedar to the meeting, who participated in the various panels at the event. 

Film screening – The Embassy collaborated with cultural institutions, Jewish communities and the municipalities of Castile and Leon, Luciana, Seville, Tenerife and Melilla to screen a series of Israeli films.

Sevilla Film Series (Credit: Israeli Embassy in Madrid)Sevilla Film Series (Credit: Israeli Embassy in Madrid)
