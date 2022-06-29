“Zero Hour” at the INPUT conference 

The INPUT conference for public broadcasting corporations was held this year in Barcelona. The conference was attended by the creators of the series “Zero Hour” (from the “Kan” Broadcasting Corporation), which also won the Cannes Series festival in France. Due to the importance of the conference, the embassy brought series creators Yohanan Kredo and Dikla Kedar to the meeting, who participated in the various panels at the event.

Film screening – The Embassy collaborated with cultural institutions, Jewish communities and the municipalities of Castile and Leon, Luciana, Seville, Tenerife and Melilla to screen a series of Israeli films.

Sevilla Film Series (Credit: Israeli Embassy in Madrid)