Israeli films shine at Brussels Short Film Festival

Over 100 films from all over the world were presented at the Brussels Short Film Festival. Two Israeli films were accepted to the international competition – the first film, “Elizabeth,” was directed by Nitzan Zifrut and tells a story about soldiers stationed in a guard post. The second film, “Bracha,” directed by Aaron Geva and Mickey Triest, tells the story of Bracha, who, at the height of the pandemic, walks around one night carrying a mattress and arrives at her mothers house, where the story begins.

In the ‘Next Generation’ competition, a third Israeli film “Meadow,”directed by Klil Kovesh tells the story of Yuli, who lives in a small village with her father and older brother, who has special needs. Yuli runs a therapeutic farm set up by her mother and dreams of the day she can leave. The films were screened twice during the festival in two different cinemas in the city before large audiences.

With the support of the Israeli Embassy in Belgium, the directors of the three films came to the festival, attended the film screenings and enjoyed the fruits of their labor. During the directors’ stay in Brussels, they were met by the Israeli ambassador to Belgium – Mr. Emmanuel Nahshon and the Embassy’s cultural attaché – Noy Shaked Danieli.

The film ‘Bracha’ received special recognition by the jury at the festival's closing event.