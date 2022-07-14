The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food

Israeli short films take center stage at Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Festival

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JULY 14, 2022 12:49
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Cinema & Television
 
Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Festival (photo credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN PARIS)
Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Festival
(photo credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN PARIS)

In February of this year, the Israeli Embassy in France established an Israel pavilion at the Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Festival, in conjunction with T-Port, to promote and present the best Israeli short films. The event is the world’s largest film festival dedicated to short films, and in terms of audience and professional presence, it is the second-largest film festival in France after Cannes. Over 3,600 visitors from 80 countries attended the festival this year.

A selection of Israeli short films was screened throughout the festival for industry professionals, and mentoring sessions were held for Israeli filmmakers. Director Salomon Chekol came to the festival to present his film “What Has Changed.” The film tells the story of Shai, an IDF soldier on active duty who returns home determined to celebrate Passover with his family and rejects his friends’ invitation to go out during the Seder.

Chekol was enthusiastic about his visit to the Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Festival and said, “This is the first time I’ve flown to participate in an international festival. People from all over the world came to view and watch movies. It was new and beautiful and cool. The Israeli films were wonderful, and the audience responded to them with love and applause. I left with a good feeling to continue creating.”

He added that “we came to participate despite all the complications and bureaucracy, thanks to the support of the Foreign Affairs Ministry and T-Port, who helped move things forward and fulfill our dream. I am thankful, and I hope and pray that this will continue and that we will meet again for more work and joint creation.”  

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags culture France paris israeli films film festival
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by