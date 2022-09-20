The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food

Film documenting Albanian heroism during the Holocaust returns to Albania

The Albanian code of honor stipulates that it is better to die than to turn one’s back on a person in need.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 15:38
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Cinema & Television
 
The Albanian Code movie (photo credit: Israeli Embassy in Albania)
The Albanian Code movie
(photo credit: Israeli Embassy in Albania)

“The Albanian Code,” a documentary film that tells the story of how Albania, whose population is 70% Muslim, responded to “besa,” the Albanian code of honor, to rescue thousands of Jews during the Holocaust, was presented in Tirana in December 2021. The film was produced by Yael Katzir and Gady Castel for the Claims Conference.

The Albanian code of honor stipulates that it is better to die than to turn one’s back on a person in need. The Italians had invaded Albania in 1939, but in September 1943, when Italy left the Axis Powers, the Germans occupied the country.

The Albanians upheld their code of honor and refused to turn over the Jews to the Nazis. More than 2,000 Jews were protected and saved by the people of Albania.  The Jews were not treated as refugees, but as guests.

“The Albanian Code” tells the story of the heroes who helped the Jews and includes interviews with those who were saved. The film was initially shown in 2019 in Tirana in the presence of the Albanian president, five ministers and twelve ambassadors, and earned a standing ovation from the audience, who applauded for more than five minutes after the film ended. On that occasion, Italian-Albanian ​​Klodiana Cuka thought of inserting Italian subtitles, which her company, Integra Onlus created, for the screening of the documentary among the Italian public.

Gady Castel (Credit: Shlomi Ofir)Gady Castel (Credit: Shlomi Ofir)

In early December, Gady Castel returned to Albania to show the film once again, on the occasion of the 27th Tirana International Fair. The screening was held in collaboration with Integra Onlus, Bridge for the Future Albanian Foundation and the Israeli Embassy, with the financial support of the Israeli Foreign Ministry and the institutional support of the Israeli Embassy in Tirana and was shown in other cities throughout Albania.

 An excerpt from the diary of Gady Castel during his visit illustrates the importance of the film: “Screening in the hall at the local university with the Archbishop of Northern Albania. At the end of the screening, he praises the filmmakers and the Albanian people, he also emphasizes that if the rescuers were mostly Muslims, this is a ray of light and an opening for future guidance.”  

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags film albania israeli movie documentary
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by