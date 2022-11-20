Israeli Film Week Celebrated in China

Four contemporary Israeli films were screened, one on each night: Leftover Women, Past Life, The Day after I’m Gone, and Alone Together. Each film features different themes and genres and vividly illustrates the complexity and diversity of Israeli society and history.

Israel Film Week began on the night of September 19, following welcoming remarks from the Israeli Ambassador, Irit Ben-Abba. The Ambassador expressed her wishes for fruitful cultural communication between China and Israel and extended her blessing for a healthy and joyous New Year in advance of the holiday of Rosh Hashanah, which was observed the following week.

Close to two hundred people came over the four nights of the festival to watch the Israeli films.

The year 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Israel and China and introducing Israeli film culture to Chinese audiences was an enjoyable and entertaining way of celebrating the friendship between the two nations.