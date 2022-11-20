The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium

Israeli Film Week Celebrated in China

The Embassy of Israel in China hosted an Israeli Film Week from September 19-22 in China.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
NOVEMBER 20, 2022 16:31
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Cinema & Television
 
With Irit Ben-Abba the Israeli ambassador to China (photo credit: Israeli Embassy in China)
With Irit Ben-Abba the Israeli ambassador to China
(photo credit: Israeli Embassy in China)

Four contemporary Israeli films were screened, one on each night: Leftover Women, Past Life, The Day after I’m Gone, and Alone Together. Each film features different themes and genres and vividly illustrates the complexity and diversity of Israeli society and history.

(credit: Israeli Embassy in China) (credit: Israeli Embassy in China)

Israel Film Week began on the night of September 19, following welcoming remarks from the Israeli Ambassador, Irit Ben-Abba. The Ambassador expressed her wishes for fruitful cultural communication between China and Israel and extended her blessing for a healthy and joyous New Year in advance of the holiday of Rosh Hashanah, which was observed the following week.

Close to two hundred people came over the four nights of the festival to watch the Israeli films.

The year 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Israel and China and introducing Israeli film culture to Chinese audiences was an enjoyable and entertaining way of celebrating the friendship between the two nations.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags China film israeli films Israel and China film festival
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by