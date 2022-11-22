The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium

'Golden Globe' winner, director Ari Folman presents 'Waltz with Bashir' in Durrës

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
NOVEMBER 22, 2022 15:56
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Cinema & Television
 
Waltz with Bashir (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Waltz with Bashir
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

“Waltz with Bashir,” the acclaimed animated war documentary drama that received the Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film (2008), as well as numerous other awards and nominations, was screened in Durrës, Albania, on the evening of September 6 in the city’s Roman amphitheater. 

Ari Folman, the film’s legendary director, spoke at the event. The film was shown under the auspices of the director of the Durres International Film Festival, director Anila Varfi. “I feel at home. I was a little skeptical at first when Anila told me that she wanted to bring Ari Folman to Albania, but here we are today. Our cooperation will continue,” said Noah Gal Gendler, ambassador of Israel in Tirana.

Ari Folman, film’s director with International Film Festival director Anila Varf and Noah Gal Gendler, ambassador of Israel in Tirana. (Credit: Israeli Embassy in Albania)Ari Folman, film’s director with International Film Festival director Anila Varf and Noah Gal Gendler, ambassador of Israel in Tirana. (Credit: Israeli Embassy in Albania)

After his arrival, Folman signed the plaque that will be placed on the “Art Street” plaque in front of the “Aleksandër Moisiu” theatre alongside the signatures of other famous names of world cinema, including Francis Ford Coppola, Claudia Cardinale, Marco Bellocchio, Paolo Sorrentino and others who have participated in previous editions of the festival in Durrës.

Then, on the big screen under the stars, the documentary film, which combines classical music, 1980s music, realistic graphics, and surrealistic scenes together with comic-style illustration, was shown.

Galit Peleg, the new Israeli ambassador to Albania: “We build bridges between people. Culture is the cement, if you will. Three years ago we sent engineers to Durres to help rebuild this city that was the main victim of the 2019 earthquake. Today we send movies.”

(Credit: Israeli Embassy in Albania)(Credit: Israeli Embassy in Albania)
This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags culture albania movie film festival
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by