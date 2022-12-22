The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium

Israeli animation collective Tohu screens its work at the Berlin Animation Festival

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
DECEMBER 22, 2022 15:02
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Cinema & Television
 
(photo credit: Embassy of Berlin)
(photo credit: Embassy of Berlin)

The Berlin Animation Festival (FAB) annually presents the best animated films in Germany and the world, focusing on artistic shorts across all styles — from traditional to stop motion, CGI, cross-media experiments and 360° films. The festival’s film program is accompanied by a range of different activities focusing on the art and industry of animation.

This year, under the main category of the festival - “Collective,” Tohu, a group consisting of eight young and talented animation creators from Israel, participated in the festival, with the support of the Israeli Embassy in Berlin. In addition to the exhibition in which they participated, the members of Tohu participated in workshops, panels, master classes and more.

(credit: Embassy of Berlin) (credit: Embassy of Berlin)

Stav Levy and Shlomi Yosef, members of Tohu, said, “When we heard that this year’s Berlin Animation Festival about collectives, we knew that Tohu had to be there. Within a few weeks, with the help and support of the Israeli Embassy in Berlin, led by cultural attaché Dafna Zarai and Ambassador Ron Prosor, the collective became a significant part of the festival, alongside collectives and co-workers from Germany, Portugal and Denmark.” Added Levi, “This has been perhaps the best festival I’ve been to and definitely the most personally meaningful. “ 

On the festival’s opening night, the organizers paid their respects to the memory of Gil Elkabetz, one of the most successful Israeli animators in the world. Pia Djuki, artistic director of the festival, a close friend of Elkabetz, delivered remarks in his memory, and one of his animated films, selected by his wife, was shown on the main screen (https://www.fa-berlin.com/en/2022/obituary-gil-alkabetz/). Israeli student Hagar Faibish received the award in the New Talent category at the festival for her final film in her undergraduate studies. 

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags berlin festival animation
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by