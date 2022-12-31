The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Animated film “Where is Anne Frank” screened at Singapore’s Animation Nation 2022

By MAYA BAILEY
 
DECEMBER 31, 2022 19:11
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Cinema & Television
 
Singapore’s Animation Nation 2022 (photo credit: Syafiqah Amira)
Singapore’s Animation Nation 2022
(photo credit: Syafiqah Amira)

Israeli filmmaker Ari Fulman presented his new animated film, “Where is Anne Frank?” at Animation Nation 2022, held in Singapore on November 21-22. The annual animated film festival began in 2004 and is the largest animation festival in the country.

“Where is Anne Frank?” presents Kitty, Anne Frank’s imaginary friend to whom the famous diary was dedicated, who has come to life and is searching for Anne in modern-day Europe. Unaware that 75 years have passed, Kitty is convinced that if she herself is alive, then Anne must be alive too. “Where is Anne Frank?” tells the story of Kitty’s quest to find her beloved friend. Armed with the precious diary and with help from her friend Peter, who runs a secret shelter for undocumented refugees, Kitty follows the traces of Anne, from the Annex to her tragic end in the Holocaust. Disoriented by our broken world and the injustices that child refugees endure, Kitty wants to fulfill Anne’s cause. Through her honesty, she presents a message of hope and generosity addressed to future generations. 

The film screening was made possible by a collaboration between the Israeli embassy and the film festival. Following the screening of the film, Michael Lim, director of the festival, led a panel discussion on preserving the memory of the Holocaust. Participants in the panel included members of the team who worked on the film and Holocaust experts.

Notable audience members present at the screening included Israeli Deputy Ambassador to Singapore, Hila Rose Friedman, and Singaporean animator Tan Wei Keong.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags culture israeli films singapore animation
