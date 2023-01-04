The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert

Rom Com about Jerusalem opens Israeli film festival in the Netherlands

Paris Boutique inaugurates SERET Film Festival in the Netherlands.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JANUARY 4, 2023 13:50
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Cinema & Television
 
Fentay Alamu with actress Nelly Tagar (photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Netherlands)
Fentay Alamu with actress Nelly Tagar
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Netherlands)

A romantic comedy about Jerusalem opened the Seret Film Festival in the Netherlands in November.

“Paris Boutique” directed by Marco Carmel tells the story of two women named Louise, a Jewish lawyer from Paris and a Jerusalem cab driver. Together, they discover a secret connection between an ultra-Orthodox woman and a Christian man who communicate through notes hidden in the Western Wall.

The lead actress Nelly Tagar attended the opening night in Amsterdam. A stand-up comedian, Tagar created an unforgettable evening with her humor, laughter and ability to interact with the audience. 

Established in the UK in 2012, Seret International has since been expanded with editions in several countries including Germany, Argentina and Chile, bringing the best of Israeli feature films, documentaries, shorts and TV to an international audience.

The directors of the festival Odelia Haroush and Patty Hochmann work with the support of local Israeli embassies and sponsors to bring Israel's top actors, directors, and filmmakers to the events.

During the opening night of Seret Netherlands, the Cultural Attaché at the Israeli Embassy Fentay Alamu emphasized the importance of presenting contemporary Israel to the audience in the Netherlands through television and cinema.

The festival was held in a hybrid form, offering movies in two cities - Amsterdam (Rialto De Pijp and Rialto Vu) and Amstelveen (Cinema Amstelveen) - as well as online.

Credit - Embassy of Israel in Netherlands Credit - Embassy of Israel in Netherlands

The event featured twelve movies and a selection of short films by young Israeli film students from various schools, who won the Seret’s Promising Director Awards.

Among the movies screened was Greener Pasture, focused on the story of 75-year-old widower Dov. Living in a nursing home, Dov dreams of buying back his old house. When he realizes that everyone in the nursing home consumes state-sponsored medical cannabis, he finds his way out, by selling the cannabis he gets from the other tenants. Directors Asaf Abiri and Matan Guggenheim attended the screening.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags television festival Amsterdam
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by