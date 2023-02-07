An installation inspired by the Sacher Park in Jerusalem was set up at the Annecy Animation Festival in France to promote Israeli animation artists in the world. The Israel Animation Guild chaired by Ayala Sharot and Ben Molina, together with the Embassy of Israel in France created a special stand in the heart of the festival to foster meetings and gatherings with their colleagues from all over the world.

Established in 1960, the Annecy festival is the oldest and most important animation festival in the world.

The Israeli stand aimed to offer the same atmosphere of a picnic in the iconic Jerusalem garden on Yom Haatzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day. Investors, artists and organizers flocked to the installation, creating new relations and opportunities for exchange.

Israel at Annecy Animation Festival (Credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN PARIS)

Several Israeli organizations took part in the event, including the Jerusalem Film and Television Fund, the Asif Festival, the Makor Foundation, AniNation, Funkeyzz Studio and TMC - The Moving Company Studio, a boutique international 2D animation studio that aims to use the power of storytelling to create entertaining and educational content that makes a difference.

In addition, two Israeli animation movies - "Letter to a Pig" by Tal Cantor and "Black Slide" by Uri Lotan - entered the official festival competition.

“After two hybrid years we were happy to be partners in the exposure of Israeli animation and to help young creators to participate and represent Israel with pride," said Vered Benbassa-Heller, cultural attaché at the Israeli Embassy.