The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast

Israel recreates iconic Jerusalem’s Sacher Park at the Annecy Animation Festival in France

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
FEBRUARY 7, 2023 15:31
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Cinema & Television
 
Israel at Annecy Animation Festival (photo credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN PARIS)
Israel at Annecy Animation Festival
(photo credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN PARIS)

An installation inspired by the Sacher Park in Jerusalem was set up at the Annecy Animation Festival in France to promote Israeli animation artists in the world. The Israel Animation Guild chaired by Ayala Sharot and Ben Molina, together with the Embassy of Israel in France created a special stand in the heart of the festival to foster meetings and gatherings with their colleagues from all over the world.

Established in 1960, the Annecy festival is the oldest and most important animation festival in the world.

The Israeli stand aimed to offer the same atmosphere of a picnic in the iconic Jerusalem garden on Yom Haatzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day. Investors, artists and organizers flocked to the installation, creating new relations and opportunities for exchange.

Israel at Annecy Animation Festival (Credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN PARIS)Israel at Annecy Animation Festival (Credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN PARIS)

Several Israeli organizations took part in the event, including the Jerusalem Film and Television Fund, the Asif Festival, the Makor Foundation, AniNation, Funkeyzz Studio and TMC - The Moving Company Studio, a boutique international 2D animation studio that aims to use the power of storytelling to create entertaining and educational content that makes a difference.

In addition, two Israeli animation movies - "Letter to a Pig" by Tal Cantor and "Black Slide" by Uri Lotan - entered the official festival competition.

“After two hybrid years we were happy to be partners in the exposure of Israeli animation and to help young creators to participate and represent Israel with pride," said Vered Benbassa-Heller, cultural attaché at the Israeli Embassy.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags culture France israeli films animation 365 Days
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by