Israeli cinema takes center stage in Athens

The “Israeli Film Days” festival was held in Athens for the first time in five years in October, offering blue and white movies the opportunity to take center stage in the iconic Kypseli neighborhood.

The event was organized by the Embassy of Israel in Greece. It included five film screenings and a unique piano concert at the Trianon movie theater. The variety of the movies in the festival aimed at reflecting Israeli society today, its cultural, social and political diversity while dealing with issues that are relevant to all.

Opening the initiative was the acclaimed film "Karaoke" by director Moshe Rosenthal. The movie focuses on the story of Meir and Tova, a couple in their sixties who live a middle-class life in a sleepy suburb, plagued by an unspoken sense of disappointment and regret. When Itsik Marziano, a former Miami-based modeling agent, moves into their building, their lust for life is reignited. Rosenthal attended the screening and had a Q&A with the audience. Israeli ambassador to Greece Noam Katz and his deputy Tsach Saar attended the event as well. Greek renowned actress Mimi Denissi was also in the audience.

Other movies included “People That Are Not Me” by Hadas Ben Aroya, as well as “The Last Chapter of AB Yehoshua” and “The Fourth Window,” both by Yair Qedar. Ben Aroya and Qedar attended the screenings and held Q&A sessions with the audience.

Credit - Ioannis Stefanidistaff 2022

The innovative “Comic Concert” by composer and pianist Itay Dvori fused music, speech and bubbles, creating a new genre. The performance set music to scenes from the Greek comic book “Gra Gru” by Athanasios Petrou, Tasos Zafiriades and Yannis Palavos and to graphic works by artists from Israel, such as Asaf Hanuka and Hila Noam.

In addition, two Israeli movies were screened at the Athens International Film Festival in the fall, “Karaoke” and “1341 Frames of Love and War” by Ran Tal.

The Festival includes 13 different sections and every year attracts more than 80,000 people.

The Embassy of Israel constantly supports the participation of Israeli movies and promotes it on Greek media.

“The embassy has developed a longstanding and cordial relationship with the festival and its organizers, with the goal of promoting and expanding Israel's presence within it,” said Saar.

“By showcasing the work of Israeli filmmakers and the captivating stories they tell, the festival provides a unique opportunity for audiences in Athens and beyond to gain a deeper understanding of Israel,” he added. “This demonstrates our commitment to promoting cultural exchange and creating meaningful connections between our nations.”