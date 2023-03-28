Ultra-Orthodox Israeli artivist, film critic and writer Marlene Venig was selected to be a jury member of the prominent film festival Bogoshorts in Colombia last January.

“The festival was amazing,” Venig said. “It gave me the opportunity to meet with incredible people from the Colombian film industry and from all over the world.”

Venig’s books "Ultra-Orthodox Cinema" and "A Cinema of their own" were bestsellers and represent a cornerstone in the study of cinematic creation by women in the religious and Orthodox sectors.

The activist was one of the three international judges who participated in the festival, which in 2022 celebrated its twentieth edition. Her participation was supported by the Israeli Embassy in Bogota.

In Colombia, Venig had the opportunity to talk about her work on cinema in the Ultra-Orthodox community and also held an event for women victims of domestic abuse in cooperation with the embassy and the municipality of Bogota. Her visit was widely covered by local media.

In addition, Venig was invited to give a virtual master class for industry professionals at the Indonesia Short Film Festival by one of her fellow judges, Edo Wulia from Bali.

Young Israeli director Ori Birger also presented his work “Night Stroll” at Bogoshorts. The movie tells the story of a young boy who falls in love with a dancer. He follows this dancer into the unknown, away from home and from his mother. For the first time in his life, he tries to follow his passion, but he is bound to learn something else about life and beauty.

“Night stroll” competed in the “Short movies” category.