A taste of Jerusalem in Nagaland, India

Several initiatives supported by the Embassy of Israel in India recently brought a taste of Jerusalem in Nagaland.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
MARCH 30, 2023 11:19
Abulele movie (photo credit: PR)
Nagaland is one of India’s smallest states and it is located in the northeastern part of the country. It is known for its myriad of tribes boasting rich traditions and cultures. The region is also known as the “land of festivals” and its Hornbill Festival is considered one of the most popular cultural event in the country, attracting visitors from all over India and the world.

Last October, Theja Meru of the Foreign Ministry Task Force for Music & Arts (TaFMA)  with the Embassy of Israel in India presented the exhibition “Transcending Jerusalem through Indian lenses,” a collection of pictures taken by Indian photographers while visiting Israel’s capital.

“This is a very significant event because it highlights the partnership between the government of Nagaland, the Nagaland people, and the government of Israel,” said local official Abu Metha during the inauguration of the exhibition. 

The Hornbill Festival has had an ongoing relationship with the Israeli Embassy, since in 2021 they invited Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon as the event’s guest of honor.

Also in October 2022, the Embassy organized a film festival in Nagaland, screening several Israeli movies in 16 districts throughout the state.

The movies included “The Testament” by Amichai Greenberg, “Forgiveness” by Guy Amir and Hanan Savyon, “That Orchestra with the Broken Instruments” by Yuval Hameiri and Michal Vaknin and “One Week and a Day” by Asaph Polonsky. In addition, the children movie “Abulele” by Jonathan Geva was also included in the program to offer the opportunity to connect with Israel also to the younger public. The movie tells the story of a boy who, after his brother is killed, struggles at home and at school where he is bullied. When he befriends a mythical creature, it helps him outsmart his tormenters and overcome his grief.

Tags culture india israeli films israeli movie
