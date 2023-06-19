The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Rabat celebrates International Women’s Day with an Israeli movie

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JUNE 19, 2023 12:20
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Cinema & Television
 
Alona Fisher Kamm, Head of the Israeli liaison office in Morocco (March 2023) (photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Rabat)
Alona Fisher Kamm, Head of the Israeli liaison office in Morocco (March 2023)
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Rabat)

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Embassy of Israel in Rabat in cooperation with the local organization “Fondation Hiba,” organized the screening of   “Cinema Sabaya,” a movie celebrating the women of Israel, Jewish and Arabs, their diversity, and the power of friendship.

Headed by Marwane Fachane, with whom the embassy has developed a close relationship, Hiba is a non-for-profit organization devoted to promoting culture and arts.

The screening was attended by dozens of people, including local government officials, members of the diplomatic community, artists, cultural figures and Morocco’s King's advisor Andre Azoulay. Both Fachane and Israeli interim envoy to Morocco Alona Fischer-Kamm addressed the audience during the event, which was followed by a reception.

"The movie, which features a special encounter of Jewish and Muslim women, received a warm reception from the audience,” said Eyal David, Deputy Chief of Mission of Israel in the Kingdom of Morocco. “The director of the theatre even suggested that the film had the potential to be distributed through commercial channels."

Directed by Orit Fouks Rotem, “Cinema Sabaya” tells the story of Rona, a filmmaker from Tel Aviv who runs a movie workshop. As each student shares footage from her home life with the others, their beliefs and preconceptions are challenged and barriers are broken down.

The group comes together as mothers, daughters, wives, and women living in a world designed to keep them apart, forming an empowering and lasting bond as they learn more about each other and themselves.

The Israel Film Fund supported the production of the film.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


