The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium

Israeli films showcased at two Indian film festivals

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JUNE 20, 2023 14:02
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Cinema & Television
 
"Fig Tree" screenshot from movie trailer (photo credit: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS)
"Fig Tree" screenshot from movie trailer
(photo credit: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS)

Two major festivals were held in March 2023 in Delhi – the first, the Asian Women’s Film Festival IAWRT (March 15-17), and the second, the Habitat International Film Festival (HIFF). Both festivals were open to the public free of charge. The first festival was organized by the Indian branch of the International Association of Women In Radio and Television, which also includes local filmmakers. Israeli films were prominently featured at both festivals.

Five films by Israeli filmmakers were screened at the first festival, including student films. The opening film of the festival was “Haya Baseret,” by Israeli filmmaker Miri Orman, who appeared at the festival with the assistance of the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi. The screening took place in front of a packed house, and after receiving a long ovation, Orman answered questions from the audience. She also met with a group of film students organized by the festival.

With the conclusion of the Asian Women’s Film Festival, the second festival in Delhi, the Habitat International Film Festival, began. It is considered one of India’s best and most popular festivals, and many foreign missions participate and present new films from their countries. The Israeli embassy presented three Israeli films: “Sand Flakes,” “Closed Circuit” and “The Artist’s Daughter.” After the screenings, the filmmakers held lively discussions with the audience online. 

It is interesting to note that the Israeli films shown at both festivals were created by women filmmakers, and, in addition, the Israeli documentaries were of particular interest to viewers. Rauma Mansour, Israel’s cultural attaché in India, said, “There is no doubt that presenting Israeli cinema is an excellent means of promoting a positive image of Israel. Beyond the fact that the films shown were of a high caliber, the interaction with the filmmakers was excellent and provided a deeper understanding of the creative process and Israeli culture.”

Also in India: At the end of 2022, Israel was the focus country at the Bangalore International Innovative Film Festival with the Israeli film “Fig Tree,” which won the Best Foreign Language Film award with the participation of Loganathan Murugan, Deputy Minister of Communications and Information in the Indian Government. The film is a 2018 Israeli drama written and directed by Alamork Davidian. 

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags culture india israeli films israeli movies 365 Days
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by