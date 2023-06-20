The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium

The Israeli Film Festival in Paris

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JUNE 20, 2023 14:56
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Cinema & Television
 
Karaoke movie screenshot (photo credit: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS)
Karaoke movie screenshot
(photo credit: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS)

The festival is gradually becoming a flagship event in Paris cinema and attracts extensive media exposure.

This year, the 23rd Paris Israeli Film Festival took place in March at the cozy DULAC cinema in the 16th arrondissement. It is a high-quality festival that offers excellent visibility into the local cultural scene. The opening event took place in a packed hall with more than 300 seats.  

The festival was opened by Vered Heller, Israel's cultural attaché in France, who offered greetings to festival goers, followed by the guest of honour, actor and filmmaker Yvan Attal (French-Jewish actor and film director, born in Israel, winner of the César Prize and spouse of Charlotte Gainsbourg), and director and screenwriter Moshe Rosenthal, whose film "Karaoke" was supported by the Israel Film Fund, and was screened as an opening film.  The audience was very interested in both the film and the director.

'Karaoke' movie poster (Credit: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS)'Karaoke' movie poster (Credit: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS)

Nominated for 13 Israeli Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, and winner of the Audience Award at the Jerusalem Film Festival, Karaoke stars Israeli superstars Lior Ashkenazi & Sasson Gabay in a bittersweet comedy about a married middle-class suburban couple who are drawn to their new neighbor, a charismatic bachelor who has karaoke evenings at his apartment. Meir (Sasson Gabay, star of The Band's Visit) and Tova (Rita Shukrun) are a Sephardic, upper-middle-class couple, seemingly resigned to live out the rest of their semi-retirement in the banal comforts of an upscale apartment complex in a Tel Aviv suburb. When Itsik (Lior Ashkenazi, also at MJFF 2023 with his film "Perfect Strangers"), a sexy bachelor from Miami, moves into the building's penthouse, their lives are gleefully upended. Energized by their newfound friendship with Itsik, Meir and Tova undergo personal transformations, but will their relationship as a couple be a casualty of expressing their individual desires? When Itsik begins to pull away from Meir and Tova, the couple's obsession with the bachelor grows into a full-blown identity crisis. Joyous and poignant all at once, Karaoke is an optimistic portrait of midlife self-discovery, laced with both wisdom and barbed humor. 

Other films shown at the festival included:

  • The Good Person (Director, Eitan Aner)
  • Children of Nobody (Director, Erez Tadmor)
  • Judas (Director, Dan Wolman)
  • America (Ophir Raul Graizer)
  • My Neighbor Adolf (Director, Leon Prudovsky)
  • Savoy (Zohar Wagner)
  • Grossman (Director, Adi Arbel)
  • Dead Sea Guardians (Directors, Ido Glass, Yoav Kleinman)
  • The festival's closing film was "Downhill 35," directed by Yona Rozenkier.

"Downhill 35," also produced with the support of the Israel Film Fund and co-produced with Switzerland, tells the story of an unemployed and depressed husband, who goes with his wife and son to visit his childhood kibbutz in the north. He plans to ask his sick and drunk father, Albert, with whom he has little connection, to help him claim the lost family apartment in Poland. But Albert has other plans. He had just placed a bet while drunk, in front of half the kibbutz, that he could drive a tractor all the way to Eilat. The film received a positive response from festival viewers.

35 Downhill movie (Credit: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS)35 Downhill movie (Credit: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS)
'Barren' movies poster'Barren' movies poster

After most films, Q and A sessions were held with the film's creator or actor. Among the actors in attendance were Dan Wolman from "Judas," Eitan Aner from "The Good Person," Michael Moshonov, star of the film "America," Adi Arbel o "Grossman" and Yael Perlov and Rabbi Mordechai Vardi, whose film "Barren" won the Audience Choice Award.

Created with the support of the Rabinovich Foundation for the Arts and the Galil Film Fund, "Barren" tells the story of a childless young ultra-orthodox couple that faces a crisis after a traumatic treatment for infertility. When the difference between good and evil is unclear, the family must deal with unresolved secrets that raise fundamental questions about religion and faith.

Before the screening of each film, Helen Shulman, the festival director, showed a short film selected from the best Israeli films. At the opening of the festival, the film "Wedding in Jerusalem" by Renen Schorr, filmmaker and former director of the Sam Spiegel Film School, who was in attendance, was shown.  

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags culture paris israeli films israeli movies
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by