Austria celebrates Israel at 75 with movies, concerts and shows

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JULY 17, 2023 10:06
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Cinema & Television
 
Shosha Goren at the Austrian International Storytelling Festival in Graz, held at the Schauspielhaus. (photo credit: Georg Obetzhofer / Austrian International Storytelling Festival)
Shosha Goren at the Austrian International Storytelling Festival in Graz, held at the Schauspielhaus.
(photo credit: Georg Obetzhofer / Austrian International Storytelling Festival)

The Embassy of Israel in Austria celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the State of Israel with movies, concerts and shows.

The Jewish Film Festival took place in the spring under the title “Israel at 75 - Utopia and Reality.” Ambassador Mordechai Rodgold, former member of the Knesset Dr. Einat Wilf, historian Tom Segev and activist Alon-Lee Green, the founding National Director of Standing Together, an Israeli progressive grassroots movement, all attended the opening night of the festival.

The movies screened included “Laila in Haifa” by Amos Gitai, “Children of Peace” by Maayan Schwartz, “Matchmaking” by Erez Tadmor, “The Other Widow” by Ma'Ayan Rypp and “Sand Flakes” by Gitit Kabiri and Yahel Kabiri. All the directors attended the festival.

(credit: Georg Obetzhofer / Austrian International Storytelling Festival) (credit: Georg Obetzhofer / Austrian International Storytelling Festival)

The embassy also continued to support the project of screening a series of films by female directors in Israel in collaboration with Prof. Frank Stern and the University of Vienna.

In the field of music, the embassy promoted and sold tickets to several concerts by Israeli artists, such as the Yemen Blues at the Salam Orient Festival and the Israeli duo Yonina.

The Independence Day reception in Vienna also saw the performance of a string quartet from the Israel Camerata orchestra, which played Israeli songs under the direction of composer Amit Rosenblum.

The mission also participated in promoting a concert with the Polish embassy to mark the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

Finally, Israeli actress Shosha Goren performed in two events of the Storytelling Festival, once again with the support of the Embassy of Israel.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


