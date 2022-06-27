The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Kamea Dance Company Stages triumphant tour through Europe

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JUNE 27, 2022 20:23
THE KAMEA Dance Company’s ‘Beautiful Madness.’ (photo credit: KFIR BOLOTIN)
The Kamea Dance Company, based in Beersheba, toured throughout Europe in April, performing before cheering audiences in France and Germany. The triumphant tour not only delighted audiences throughout the continent but enabled the dance group to forge connections for long-term cooperation and friendship with festivals and theatres.

Members of the Dance Company expressed their appreciation to the Israeli Embassy in Paris and the Consulate General of Munich for their valued assistance, adding, “It is our pride and joy to represent Israel onstage and offstage to the best of our abilities when we are on tour.”

The tour began in Belfort, France, where the group performed RAGE, which touches on the different faces of violence that rocks people’s lives and the forces that navigate between realities to the surreal. The company leadership held a dialogue with the director of the national theatre there and discussed the prospects of further cooperation.

Next, the Dance Company visited Germany, performing “The Passion of Matthews 2727” in Leverkusen, and met with audience members afterward in a ‘meet-and-greet’ session. Moving next to Wuppertal in western Germany, the group performed before an audience of eight hundred enthusiastic fans and continued in Aschaffenburg, Furth and Miningen, where the company was the main event of the National Bach Festival.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags culture dance germany France festival
