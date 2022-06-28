How did dancers cope during pandemic?

‘When R U coming back home?’, a ten-minute documentary about how four dancers coped with the pandemic, was streamed free on the American Dance Festival website from March 15-March 28. The film was created by Dafi Altabeb, artistic director of Dafi Altabeb Dance, and her partner Nini Moshe, a multidisciplinary professional filmmaker, writer, director, editor, and cinematographer.

The film follows four dancers living in four different countries, each in their own home, and examines how they worked, lived, and laughed in their own private spaces while confined by the pandemic. The dancers asked questions and documented visiting each other’s homes, trying to learn and get to know one another through the various rooms, habits, and yearnings to understand their different longings.

Funding for the film was provided by the ADF with support from the Office of Cultural Affairs, Consulate General of Israel in New York and the Consulate General of Israel to the Southeast. Additional support was provided by the Doris Duke/SHS Foundations Award for New Works.

The American Dance Festival is a recognized leader in modern presenting dance performances and offering educational opportunities and community programs while maintaining an international reach. In the late 1980s, Israeli choreographers began appearing in the International Choreographers Residency Program and the International Choreographers Commissioning Program. In recent years, ADF has partnered with and received support from the Consulate General of Israel in New York and Atlanta to help support the presentation of works from the likes of Emanuel Gat Dance, Inbal Pinto & Avshalom Pollack, Batsheva Dance Company, Vertigo Dance Company, Dafi Altabeb, Dana Ruttenberg, and L-E-V.

ADF will present Vertigo Dance Company from Israel with its work, One. One & One during their North American tour this July.