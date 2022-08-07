The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Spectacular success for Vertigo Dance Company at Sibiu Festival of Performing Arts

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
AUGUST 7, 2022 14:23
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Dance
 
Pardes

Israel's Vertigo Dance Company, a modern dance company established by Noa Wertheim and Adi Sha'al, was invited to perform at the Sibiu Festival of the Performing Arts held in Sibiu, Romania, this past July. The Sibiu Festival is one most important theatre and performing arts festivals in the world and lasts for ten days.

The dance company staged "Pardes," created by Noa Wertheim, choreographer and artistic director of the company, at the festival. The performance was received with great acclaim by the enthusiastic audience that packed the hall, expressing the view that "Pardes" was the best of the dance performances staged at this year's festival.

Israeli Ambassador to Romania, Mr. David Saranga, attended the performance. After the performance, he met with Noa Wertheim and thanked her for the dance company's impressive achievements in Israel and around the world and for the uniqueness of Vertigo, which is unparalleled in the dance scene.

Vertigo is not just a dance company. It is a way of life expressed in a dance company established in Kibbutz Netiv Halamed-Heh, through the Vertigo Ecological Village, an ecological village that used to house chicken coops that has developed into an art village that represents the ideology of Noa Wertheim and Adi Sha'al – a combination of art, society and the environment. The village today has become a vibrant center where people come from Israel and around the world to see, work and experience this unique model.  

Noa Wertheim said, "I am excited to perform again with the Vertigo Dance Company at the Sibiu Festival, where we have been hosted for many years, and where I feel at home. The festival that began many years ago as a great idea with a lot of goodwill but with little means has become one of the world's most important and largest festivals. I was thrilled to see the excited audience that packed the hall where we performed, the enthusiastic applause and the praise that we received. 

"The Sibiu Festival is a stage for the greatest artists from around the world, where I got to know Mikhail Baryshnikov, who attended the company's performance, fell in love with its work, and became a good friend. In January 2023, he invited us to stage "Pardes" at the Baryshnikov Center in New York."

'Pardes' by Vertigo Dance company (Credit: Dan Ashuach)'Pardes' by Vertigo Dance company (Credit: Dan Ashuach)

After the show in Sibiu, the company continued to Chemnitz, Germany, where it also successfully staged "Pardes" and "One, One and One." The dance company continued its U.S. tour and performed "One, One and One" in Austin, Reno, at the American Dance Festival, and in New York and Montreal. During the tour, Noa Wertheim conducted meetings and master classes. 

Tags culture dance dancer romania
