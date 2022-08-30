Vertigo Dance Troup tours the United States

Israel's Vertigo Dance Company, a modern dance company established by Noa Wertheim and Adi Sha'al, toured the United States in July, and was warmly received in Houston, Texas. The company had planned on visiting the United States in 2020, but the tour was canceled at that time due to the pandemic.

Vertigo was received with great excitement in Houston and the performance generated acclaim, applause and appreciation both from the audience and the press.

The band's two performances at the prestigious American Dance Festival in North Carolina, were undoubtedly the highlight of their tour. “How blessed we were to be able to close our 2022 indoor performance season with Vertigo’s One. One & One. Noa has created a beautiful work and last night it wasn’t great like Tuesday night…. no it was INCREDIBLE. The dances were beyond amazing and there was an energy in the theater that was so special,” said Jodee Nimerichter, executive director of the festival.

Vertigo Dance Company (Credit: RUNE ABRO)

Vertigo’s subsequent performance in the resort and gambling town of Reno, Nevada, near Lake Tahoe – an open-air show, brought admiration, excitement and additional exposure of a company that represents the best of contemporary dance from Israel.

The dance company held two additional shows in New York State in Chatham, two hours outside New York City, and then continued to Montreal. The dance company’s artistic director conducted artist workshops for dancers, dance students, stage performers and also activities in the community at every stop along the way. Elad Shoshan, Israel’s consul in the American southwest who inaugurated the cultural event said: “There is no doubt that the Vertigo troupe is the most important cultural ambassador from Israel that brings the pleasant fragrance of the contemporary, and exciting creativity from Israel. I would like to thank the Miller Outdoor Theater for their partnership, the JJC for their constant support and collaboration, and many thanks to all the consulate staff who helped make this night one to remember, and especially to our very own cultural attaché, Reut Bonfil”.

Elad Shoshan, Israel’s consul in the American southwest