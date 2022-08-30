The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food

Vertigo Dance Troup tours the United States

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
AUGUST 30, 2022 16:01
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Dance
 
Vertigo’s One. One & One (photo credit: RUNE ABRO)
Vertigo’s One. One & One
(photo credit: RUNE ABRO)

Israel's Vertigo Dance Company, a modern dance company established by Noa Wertheim and Adi Sha'al, toured the United States in July, and was warmly received in Houston, Texas. The company had planned on visiting the United States in 2020, but the tour was canceled at that time due to the pandemic.

Vertigo was received with great excitement in Houston and the performance generated acclaim, applause and appreciation both from the audience and the press.

The band's two performances at the prestigious American Dance Festival in North Carolina, were undoubtedly the highlight of their tour. “How blessed we were to be able to close our 2022 indoor performance season with Vertigo’s One. One & One. Noa has created a beautiful work and last night it wasn’t great like Tuesday night…. no it was INCREDIBLE. The dances were beyond amazing and there was an energy in the theater that was so special,” said Jodee Nimerichter, executive director of the festival.

Vertigo Dance Company (Credit: RUNE ABRO)Vertigo Dance Company (Credit: RUNE ABRO)

Vertigo’s subsequent performance in the resort and gambling town of Reno, Nevada, near Lake Tahoe – an open-air show, brought admiration, excitement and additional exposure of a company that represents the best of contemporary dance from Israel.

The dance company held two additional shows in New York State in Chatham, two hours outside New York City, and then continued to Montreal. The dance company’s artistic director conducted artist workshops for dancers, dance students, stage performers and also activities in the community at every stop along the way.  Elad Shoshan, Israel’s consul in the American southwest who inaugurated the cultural event said: “There is no doubt that the Vertigo troupe is the most important cultural ambassador from Israel that brings the pleasant fragrance of the contemporary, and exciting creativity from Israel. I would like to thank the Miller Outdoor Theater for their partnership, the JJC for their constant support and collaboration, and many thanks to all the consulate staff who helped make this night one to remember, and especially to our very own cultural attaché, Reut Bonfil”. 

Elad Shoshan, Israel’s consul in the American southwestElad Shoshan, Israel’s consul in the American southwest
This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags culture dance festival texas usa
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by