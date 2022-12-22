The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium

Israeli dancers bring message of friendship to Mexico

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
DECEMBER 22, 2022 12:18
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Dance
 
(photo credit: EMBASSY OF ISRAEL IN MEXICO)
(photo credit: EMBASSY OF ISRAEL IN MEXICO)

 The Israeli dance company Kamea went on tour in Mexico in October bringing a message of friendship between Christians and Jews.

Established in 2002, Kamea is based in Beersheba and features what it describes as a “unique style that combines strong dramatic themes and intense virtuosic movement.”

 Kamea brought two of its productions to Mexico, with the support of the Embassy of Israel in Mexico City, also in order to celebrate seventy years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

 The company performed “Matthaus Passion 2727” based on an opera by Sebastian Bach in the Juarez Theater in Guanajuato and at the Degollado Theatre in Guadalajara. According to Kamea’s director Tamir Ginz, the piece uses body language to present symbols and send a message of friendship between Christians and Jews. 

(credit: EMBASSY OF ISRAEL IN MEXICO) (credit: EMBASSY OF ISRAEL IN MEXICO)

To conclude the tour, Kamea performed their choreography “Rage” in an outdoor venue in Monterrey, during the Santa Lucia Festival. The production focuses on the different faces of violence and social problems that influence society and human life.

Bringing Israeli artists to cultural events in different festivals and locations in Mexico is the main goal of the Culture Department of the Embassy of Israel. 

“Establishing cultural bridges between the institutions of both nations by promoting folklore, traditions and artistic expressions of Israel, contributes to strengthening the friendship and ties between our countries,” said Tal Itzhakov, Culture, Press and Public Diplomacy Attache of the Embassy.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags culture dance mexico
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by