Israeli dancers bring message of friendship to Mexico

The Israeli dance company Kamea went on tour in Mexico in October bringing a message of friendship between Christians and Jews.

Established in 2002, Kamea is based in Beersheba and features what it describes as a “unique style that combines strong dramatic themes and intense virtuosic movement.”

Kamea brought two of its productions to Mexico, with the support of the Embassy of Israel in Mexico City, also in order to celebrate seventy years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The company performed “Matthaus Passion 2727” based on an opera by Sebastian Bach in the Juarez Theater in Guanajuato and at the Degollado Theatre in Guadalajara. According to Kamea’s director Tamir Ginz, the piece uses body language to present symbols and send a message of friendship between Christians and Jews.

(credit: EMBASSY OF ISRAEL IN MEXICO)

To conclude the tour, Kamea performed their choreography “Rage” in an outdoor venue in Monterrey, during the Santa Lucia Festival. The production focuses on the different faces of violence and social problems that influence society and human life.

Bringing Israeli artists to cultural events in different festivals and locations in Mexico is the main goal of the Culture Department of the Embassy of Israel.

“Establishing cultural bridges between the institutions of both nations by promoting folklore, traditions and artistic expressions of Israel, contributes to strengthening the friendship and ties between our countries,” said Tal Itzhakov, Culture, Press and Public Diplomacy Attache of the Embassy.