“Living Room” by Inbal Pinto presented at Prisma Festival in Panama City

Israeli choreographer and dancer Inbal Pinto presented her work “Living Room” at the 11th edition of the prestigious Prisma Festival in Panama City, held at the National Theatre of Panama. The Prisma hosts dancers from around the world, together with local performers, in a weeklong festival of dance before an audience of thousands.

Last year, the directors of the Prisma festival were guests of the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Suzanne Dellal Center for Dance and Theater and participated in International Exposure, the Center’s annual platform for contemporary dance. They were impressed by Pinto’s show and invited her to present it at the festival in Panama City.

(credit: Prisma - Contemporary dance festival Panama)

The talented Moran Miller and Itamar Seroussi performed “Living Room” on the festival’s closing night in front of a packed theatre. Pinto, a world-renowned choreographer, created the work to emphasize emotions and relations to objects as a reflection of how things escaped people’s control during the pandemic. “Living Room” was initially designed as a solo piece for dancer Moran Miller during the Corona lockdown and was eventually changed into a solo/duet hybrid with Itamar Seroussi. Pinto and her dancers express their feelings on stage like an open book. “I always give a piece of myself on stage. This is why I do what I do,” she said to one of the journalists.

As part of a social impact activity, the Israeli dancers performed for children with disabilities and their parents. For many of them, it was their first time at the theatre, and their enthusiasm and excitement were evident and very moving.

“Living Room” received positive feedback, both from the media and the audience. The performance was coordinated with the Embassy of Israel in Panama, which has a long-standing relationship with the festival.