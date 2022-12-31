The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert

Israeli jazz musician takes center stage in Colombia

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
DECEMBER 31, 2022 15:25
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Dance
 
Israeli jazz guitarist and composer Yoav Eshed (photo credit: Israeli Embassy in Colombia )
Israeli jazz guitarist and composer Yoav Eshed
(photo credit: Israeli Embassy in Colombia )

Israeli jazz guitarist and composer Yoav Eshed enchanted the audience of two major cultural festivals in Colombia in the fall.

Eshed held a concert at the Book and Culture Festival in Medellin, the second-largest city in Colombia. The festival attracts some 500,000 visitors. It was held in the botanical gardens in Carabobo. The artist’s performance received a very warm welcome.

Born in Israel into a family of musicians, Eshed started to play the piano at age 3. Today he is based in Brooklyn aמd is active both in New York and in Europe. He plays for various bands and leads his Trio Millionaires, as well as the Yoav Eshed Quartet and an all-star Israeli 7-piece band, Greenpoint.

left to right: Ornan Braier israeli artist, Ayelet Vanish- Israeli chef, Andrea Castaño- head of cultural affairs of the Embassy, Israeli ambassador to Colombia Gali Dagan, Yoav Eshed- Israeli jazz musician, Anna Keinan- Deputy Chief of Mission (Credit: Israeli Embassy in Colombia)left to right: Ornan Braier israeli artist, Ayelet Vanish- Israeli chef, Andrea Castaño- head of cultural affairs of the Embassy, Israeli ambassador to Colombia Gali Dagan, Yoav Eshed- Israeli jazz musician, Anna Keinan- Deputy Chief of Mission (Credit: Israeli Embassy in Colombia)

The musician also took part in the Book Fair in Cali, Colombia’s third city, in October. Israel was chosen as the Guest of Honor Country.

The opening of the fair was attended by Cali mayor Jorge Ivan Ospina, the director of the fair, novelist and writer Paola Guevara, the city’s secretary of culture Ronald Mayorga, and Jewish community leader Angel Spiwak.

The Embassy of Israel in Bogota supported Eshed’s concert as well as other initiatives, including the performance by Israeli actor and playwright Ornan Braier, who presented his play LOVE MACHINE. The audience could also taste Israeli cuisine thanks to the dishes prepared by some Israeli chefs who live locally.

Ornan Braier and his LOVE MACHINE (Credit: Israeli Embassy in Colombia)Ornan Braier and his LOVE MACHINE (Credit: Israeli Embassy in Colombia)
This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags culture festival Israeli Music Festival Colombia
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by